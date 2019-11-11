The twins who took turns playing Ross and Rachel’s baby on ‘Friends’ say the cast treated them like ‘little princesses’ and even bought them Christmas presents

caption Twins Cali and Noelle Sheldon, who played Emma in “Friends,” said the cast bought them Christmas gifts. source Cali Sheldon/Instagram & Michael Tran/Getty Images

The twins who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma in “Friends” have re-affirmed how “friendly” the cast really were.

Cali Sheldon spoke to Insider about her and sister Noelle Sheldon‘s time on the hit show in honor of its 25th anniversary year.

“All of the cast were super nice to us, they treated us all like little princesses and when we had holidays and stuff, they’d give us little Christmas gifts,” Cali said.

She even said Jennifer Aniston once had to put her parenting skills to the test: “She had to like feed me because I was making way too many noises!”

She added that she’d be starstruck to see her TV mom Aniston again: “I’d probably be speechless.”

They may have only featured in just eight episodes, but the twins who shared the role of Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma in “Friends” said the cast always “treated us like little princesses.”

Cali Sheldon, one half of Emma, told Insider that despite her and her sister Noelle being the youngest cast members on the sit-com (until Monica and Chandler’s newborn twins arrived in the final episode), they said they were always well looked after.

“All of the cast were super nice to us, they treated us all like little princesses and when we had holidays and stuff, they’d give us little Christmas gifts,” Cali said.

The actresses, who celebrated their 17th birthdays in June, said they got their big break after their mom discovered a casting opportunity advertised on a Moms for Twins website.

“Someone posted something on there about babies being really good for acting jobs and since we lived close to LA, my mom thought ‘that would be kind of cool’ and she looked into it, got us a manager I think, and then we got the jobs on ‘Friends’ shortly after.”

caption Noelle and Cali Sheldon on set with Aniston and guest-star Christina Applegate. source NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

While Cali and Noelle were too young to remember their “really cool” “Friends” stint, their parents have since filled them in on all the behind-the-scenes action.

Talking about the rest of the cast, Cali said: “Every time we were in a scene with them, we’d just laugh at all of the jokes even the ones that were inappropriate.”

And sometimes, the “Friends” stars had to actually play the role of a parent.

“One scene when I was sitting on Jennifer Aniston’s lap, she had to like feed me because I was making way too many noises, but I never threw up thank god!”

Despite the cast members occasionally needing to go that extra mile to ace a scene with the girls, Cali said they were always “really welcoming.”

“My parents got to go to all the cast parties and the Christmas party and were always talking to the cast members … they were just super nice and were just like normal people, not cocky or arrogant or anything,” she said.

Cali and Noelle said they were able to share the role of Emma fairly easily. While one twin enjoyed her nap time, it was the other’s time to shine, which is perhaps why the show’s producers were incentivised to cast another pair of twins.

Ross’s son Ben was played by several child actors throughout the show’s lifespan, but most famously by Cole and Dylan Sprouse, who have each gone on to have lucrative acting careers on hit shows like “Riverdale.”

caption Cole and Dylan Sprouse also shared the role of Ben Geller in “Friends.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cali and Noelle have also dabbled in other screen work since “Friends,” most recently with the horror film “Us” released earlier this year starring Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss.

“‘Us’ was an awesome experience for us because we go to meet all really influential people and obviously you can actually really remember that, so it was cool to be on the set of a real movie,” Cali said.

‘It’s kind of like the memories are preserved for us’

Since the girls have no memory working on “Friends,” Cali said she’d “probably be starstruck” to see her former TV parents, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, again.

“I’d probably be speechless and not be able to say that much, I’d probably tell them ‘oh hi I met you when I was a baby.'”

Of Aniston, she said: “I think she’s a really big inspiration to me and I’ve watched everything she’s been in.”

She added that it’s cool to think she’s worked with her in the past – and she’d love to work with her again.

Aniston and cast members have been hinting for weeks that “something is happening,” fuelling fan theories that a “Friends” reboot could be in the works.

However, Cali said: “I would love to reunite with the cast again and reprise my role as Emma, but unfortunately I don’t think such a reunion is going to happen; the way they ended ‘Friends’ was so good, and I think the reunion they are planning is more of an unofficial one.”

While playing Emma again may be off the cards, Cali said the twins are still proud they were part of such an iconic show which young people their age still watch and enjoy 25 years later.

“It’s kind of cool to see something that we were in but can’t really remember, so it’s kind of like the memories are preserved for us.”

