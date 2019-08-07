Police are on scene at Twitch headquarters after a possible shooting threat

caption Twitch’s San Francisco headquarters on Bush Street. source Business Insider/Nick Bastone

San Francisco police are on scene at Twitch headquarters investigating a threat. The nature of the threat is unclear.

Employees at the company’s headquarters were offered the option to work from home.

“We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday, and have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate. The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

Officer Adam Lobsinger of the San Francisco Police Department said police are currently on scene investigating the threat.

“We don’t have any suspect or know how credible the threat is at this time,” Lobsinger said on Wednesday morning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police are on scene at Twitch headquarters in San Francisco after a possible shooting threat made against the company.

Twitch didn’t specify the nature of the threat, nor did the San Franciso Police Department, but multiple employees have reported that the threat was a potential shooter.

“We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday,” a Twitch representative said in a statement to Business Insider, “And have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate. The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely.”

(If you work at Twitch and have more information to share, you can reach the author via email at bgilbert@businessinsider.com.)

Employees at Twitch’s San Francisco-based headquarters were offered the option to work from home on Wednesday as police investigate the threat.

caption An unoccupied work area at Twitch HQ, from 2018. source Nick Bastone/Business Insider

“A threat is being made against a business located on the 300 block of Bush Street” where Twitch HQ is located, officer Adam Lobsinger of the San Francisco Police Department told Business Insider on Wednesday afternoon. Police are said to be “on scene investigating” as of Wednesday morning.

“We don’t have any suspect or know how credible the threat is at this time,” he said.

The threat to Twitch headquarters is the latest violent threat aimed at a major tech company:

And in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, where 31 people were killed in total, gaming has been a focus of politicians – including President Trump. On Monday, Trump placed blame on the internet and gaming for spurring violence.

He said “the perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored and they will not be ignored,” and he said that “includes the gruesome video games that are now commonplace.”

Twitch is based in San Francisco, but is owned by Seattle-based Amazon. The company is most well-known for its wildly popular streaming service of the same name, which primarily features people playing video games live on camera.