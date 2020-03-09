Twitter slapped its first ‘manipulated media’ label on an edited video of Joe Biden retweeted by Donald Trump

Last month Twitter announced it would label deceptively doctored or edited content with a “manipulated media” tag.

Twitter used this tag for the first time on Sunday, applying it to a video retweeted by President Donald Trump.

The video – which was first shared by Trump’s head of social media – appeared to show Joe Biden accidentally endorsing Donald Trump for president, but was deceptively cut.

The tweet was originally shared by White House head of social media Dan Scavino, and contains a video of Joe Biden which appears to show the Democratic candidate stumble during a speech and accidentally endorse Donald Trump for president, saying “we can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

However, in reality Biden carried on to say: “We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign.”

Per the Post, Twitter applied its “manipulated media” tag to the tweet at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, roughly 18 hours after Scavino first posted it.

Twitter announced its new manipulated media policy last month, designed to combat deceptively edited content. The tag doesn’t seem entirely effective however, as a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider a glitch meant people who searched for the tweet weren’t being shown the tag. The spokesperson said it was showing up in people’s timelines, and that the company was working to fix the bug. When Business Insider searched for the tweet, the tag did not appear.

Here’s what the tweet looks like with the badge applied:

source Twitter

This is far from the first time Donald Trump has shared a doctored video on social media. In February the President shared an edited video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up his Union address. Last year he shared another video of Pelosi edited to make it look like she was slurring her words.