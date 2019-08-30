Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked to send out racist tweets with the n-word and phrases like ‘Hitler is innocent’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account (@Jack) was hacked on Friday afternoon.

The compromised account identified the source of the hack as a group known as the Chuckling Squad, and posted multiple offensive messages starting at 3:44 p.m ET, including racial slurs directed at African Americans.

It took Twitter about 15 minutes to respond to the hack, during which more than a dozen tweets and re-tweets were sent.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was apparently hacked by a group called the Chuckling Squad on Friday afternoon.

The hacker posted a series of offensive messages from Dorsey’s including racial slurs and anti-Semitism.

source Twitter

source Twitter

It took Twitter approximately 15 minutes to delete the inappropriate tweets from Dorsey’s account, and it’s still not clear how the hackers gained access. The group shared also a link to a Discord messaging server, but Discord deleted the server within minutes.

The hacked tweets were apparently sent using an SMS messaging service called Cloudhopper. Twitter acquired Cloudhopper in 2010 but the service is no longer available to the public. However Dorsey apparently used a version of the service earlier this year, though most of his tweets are sent from an iPhone.

source Twitter

Twitter said employees are aware of the hack and investigating the source. At 5:22 p.m ET the company said Dorsey’s account had been secured and there was no indications that Twitter’s systems had been compromised.

This story is developing…refresh this page for the latest.