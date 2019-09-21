Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey listed his Hollywood Hills home for $4.5 million barely a year after buying it — here’s a look inside the mansion

- source
- Twitter cofounder and CEO Jack Dorsey has listed his home in Hollywood Hills for $4.495 million, according to a report by Variety.
- He bought the home in August 2018 for $4.225 million.
- The home boasts 3,730 square feet of space, five bedrooms, and a pool and spa.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey listed his five-bedroom home in Hollywood Hills for $4.495 million just over a year after he bought it, Variety’s James McClain reported in August.
Jack Dorsey is the cofounder and CEO of Twitter and small business payments company Square. According to Forbes, he has a current net worth of $4 billion.
Dorsey bought the Hollywood Hills home in August of 2018 for $4.225 million. According to McClain, he bought it for his girlfriend at the time, model Raven Lyn Corneil.
The 3,730-square-foot home was designed by the renowned architecture and design firm ANDstudio.
The home, which was also built in 2017, features everything from a master suite with a balcony to an infinity-edge pool and spa.
On September 3, Mansion Global reported that an offer was put on the home. The Agency, the luxury real-estate broker that has the listing, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the reported offer.
In August of 2018, Dorsey bought his then-girlfriend a house in Hollywood Hills, California, for $4.225 million. Now, just over a year later, he has re-listed it for $4.495 million.
Hollywood Hills is a swanky hillside neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, known for its stunning views, ultra-wealthy residents, and high price tags. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the city’s median home value is $1,776,300.
The 3,730-square-foot home was built in 2017.
It was designed by architecture and design company ANDstudio.
The spacious living area on the main level boasts various indoor seating options. An outdoor terrace is also accessible through the sliding glass doors adjacent to the sofa.
In the kitchen, there is a 12-foot marble island …
… and a hidden wet bar that is located behind sliding doors.
Here’s a look at the den on the ground level.
Glass walls throughout the home show off views of both the mountains and the city.
The master suite, which is located on the main level, has a balcony that is also accessible through a sliding glass door.
In total, the home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The outdoor terrace boasts enough room for a lounging area, a dining area, and a small kitchen.
Along with views of the mountains and the city, the deck and pool are also visible from the terrace.
Amenities in the home include an infinity-edge pool and spa …
… and a spacious garage that, according to Variety, can fit two cars.
Dorsey’s home isn’t the only Hollywood Hills home seeking a buyer this year. In September, Business Insider reported that former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez sold his Hollywood Hills mansion for $4.4 million — roughly $400,000 less than what he reportedly purchased it for.
Alex Rodriguez isn’t the only one that was hit with a loss. According to a report by the LA Times, Tinder cofounder Sean Rad re-listed his Hollywood Hills home this year for $9.75 million – $1 million less than the original asking price of $10.9 million.