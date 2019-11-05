Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey just trolled Facebook’s rebranded all-caps logo

caption Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. source Getty

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hasn’t backed down in the past from voicing his issues with Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, so it comes as little surprise that Dorsey had something to say about Facebook’s new all-caps logo.

Facebook announced Monday that its corporate parent company was undergoing a rebranding and getting a brand-new logo. The all-caps logo is intended for “further distinguishing” Facebook-the-app from Facebook-the-company, which oversees Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more.

The new logo drew quick laughs and and jokes, including from Kanye’s favorite founder himself, Jack Dorsey. Dorsey tweeted Tuesday morning something simple and short enough to give most everyone an idea of what exactly he was trolling: “Twitter … from TWITTER.”

But Dorsey’s trolling of Facebook isn’t anything new, given how many times in recent weeks the Twitter CEO has publicly taken aim at Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

After Zuckerberg gave a talk at Georgetown University last month about free speech and Facebook’s legacy, Dorsey blasted the Facebook CEO for adding “revisionist history in all his storytelling” about how Facebook was founded. In his speech, Zuckerberg said that Facebook was created as a reaction to the Iraq War, a departure from the much-discussed tale that Zuckerberg founded Facebook as a social networking site for college students after his website ranking the attractiveness of Harvard students, called Facemash, was taken down.

Dorsey also announced last week that Twitter would ban all political advertisements from its platform to further the belief that “political message reach should be earned, not bought.” The announcement, done in a Twitter thread, was made just as Facebook was releasing its quarterly earnings.

Further, Twitter’s decision comes not long after Facebook said it would not fact-check political ads or remove ads with reported falsities from its platform. Facebook’s controversial stance on political ads has faced mounting criticism from hundreds of its own employees and Democratic lawmakers.

Zuckerberg has defended Facebook’s stance on the grounds of free speech, something that Dorsey explicitly called out in his tweets about Twitter banning political ads.

“A final note. This isn’t about free expression,” Dorsey tweeted last week. “This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”