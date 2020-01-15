Jack Dorsey says Twitter will ‘probably never’ add an edit button

When asked about whether Twitter will ever roll out an edit button that would let people modify tweets, CEO Jack Dorsey said “we’ll probably never do it.”

Dorsey made the revelation during a video Q&A with Wired, arguing that an edit button could be used to mislead people.

Twitter has previously toyed with the idea of rolling out an edit button – product lead Kayvon Beykpour said last year that “it’s a feature that I think we should build at some point.”

Dorsey also shined a light on how blue check marks are distributed on Twitter during the Q&A.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has bad news for people begging for an edit button on the platform: “The answer is no.”

It’s the most conclusive answer Dorsey has given on whether Twitter would ever roll out a button that lets people modify their tweets after being posted. Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said last year that he believed the platform should add an edit button “at some point.”

Dorsey gave his answer during a video Q&A with Wired, during which he argued that an edit button could be used to mislead people and spread misinformation. He also said that Twitter was originally founded as an SMS platform, and that an edit button would undermine that function.

“We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days,” Dorsey said.

The edit button has been a heavily debated potential feature among Twitter users for years. High-profile tweeters, including Kim Kardashian West, have repeatedly called for an edit button.

I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2018

Later in the Q&A, Dorsey was asked about the mysterious process by which people can obtain a blue check mark indicating that they’re Twitter-verified. Dorsey responded that Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product, personally oversees all verification requests, and instructed people seeking verification to message him directly.

Watch the full Wired Q&A below.