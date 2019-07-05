The internet blew up with hilarious #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories jokes after Trump’s puzzling reference to revolutionary soldiers seizing airports

The Internet went crazy with jokes about what the Revolutionary War would have been like with airports after President Donald Trump made a confusing reference to Revolutionary-era soldiers seizing airports.

“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry,” Trump said during his 4th of July speech in Washington.

It’s unclear whether the gaffe was mistakenly written into the speech, or whether Trump meant seaports and said airports instead.

The first airplanes weren’t invented by the famous Wright brothers until 1903, well over a century after the Revolutionary War took place. The world’s first official airport was created in College Park, Maryland in 1909.

Social media users had some 4th of July fun with jokes and memes on Twitter about Trump’s gaffe, causing #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories to become a trending topic on the site.

Social media users had some 4th of July fun making jokes and memes on Twitter about Trump’s gaffe, causing #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories to become a trending topic on the site:

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

The Battle of Baggage Claim (1776)

Many Lives were lost. And Bags too. Some people are saying it was the worst massacre they had ever seen. Art from @Acyn pic.twitter.com/ZuKfgy3ghd — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade???? (@King_Of_Shade) July 5, 2019

Dearest, the battle for gate C4 was hard fought, but we prevailed. Alas, we ran out of ammunition, and had to lob our stores of Cinnabons at them. The sacrifices of war try our souls. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Diane@hpochocolate1 (@hpochocolate1) July 5, 2019

We beat the British because they had to connect through Atlanta. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Steve Kish (@skishman) July 5, 2019

Dearest Martha, please find enclosed a tracking number for my lost luggage at Philadelphia. It shall arrive to Mount Vernon via carriage in 21-25 days. Also enclosed is a receipt for the cost of parking my horse at Dulles for the weekend. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Shawna ????????⚔️???????? (@shawna1776) July 5, 2019

Little known fact: if Paul Revere didn’t do TSA Precheck, he would not have been able to get so quickly through checkout and warn that the British was coming. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Damian Ayers (@Talented_Xth) July 5, 2019

Put ye powder hornes and buckled shoes in ye olde bins. Poultices over 3 ounces must be left with the magistrate and can be retrieved at ye postmaster’s office upon return. Muskets and pipes are stryctly forbidden on board ye airecrafte. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) July 5, 2019

If your gunpowder doesn’t fit in a 3 oz container, it will be confiscated. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Meg (@girlnthetardis) July 5, 2019

Abigail, it's hot as hell in Philadelphia. My desire for a quick trip to Boston is thwarted by a connecting flight through Atlanta. It's as if the world has turned upside down. Yours, John. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Diane@hpochocolate1 (@hpochocolate1) July 5, 2019

When you find out your flight has been cancelled due to bad weather and you and the Continental Army have to spend time in Valley Forge #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/Ri5whf8A7r — Damian Ayers (@Talented_Xth) July 5, 2019

Will my Emotional Support Animal require an extra seat? #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/ihgZ6A0Rca — LionO*s_Jungle (@jungle_os) July 5, 2019

