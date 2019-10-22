Twitter was down Tuesday morning for thousands of users

source Down Detector

Twitter was down for thousands of users around the world Tuesday morning.

Down Detector, a website tracking outages, showed that users reporting issues were heavily based out of the U.S., the United Kingdom, Japan, and Argentine.

Twitter said in a statement the platform went down for only about 10 minutes during “regular service testing,” but the issue has since been resolved.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter was not working for tens of thousands of users Tuesday morning.

According to outage-tracking site Down Detector, nearly 16,000 users reported having issues shortly after 10 a.m. with Twitter, particularly in the U.S., United Kingdom, Japan, and Argentina.

Several reporters at Business Insider had issues loading their Twitter feeds and accessing the platform.

Twitter said in a statement to Business Insider that the issue lasted for only about 10 minutes, but that it’s since been fixed.

“During regular service testing, there was an issue causing Twitter to not load for some people for about 10 minutes,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “This issue is now resolved so you can keep on Tweeting!”