Twitter is down

source Twitter.com

Twitter is facing an outage on Thursday, based on our own experience, as well as data and comments on website outage monitoring site Down Detector.

Twitter stated that it is investigating the outage.

The outage seems to be affecting northeastern US, California, and the UK most heavily.

source Down Detector

Developing…