Twitter is standing up for Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq after people mistakenly criticised him for wearing RM4,000 shoes

The kicks on Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman were a hot topic of discussion on social media over the weekend, after the young minister posted a photo of his outfit on Youth Export Day (Dec 8) to Twitter.

Thank you YB Darrell Leiking for being a good sport and championing the Youth as entrepreneurs of today. I had a great time at the Youth Export Day. Let’s double the numbers of Youth Exporters! #YouthPower P/s Thanks for the amazing Razer Jacket @minliangtan ! pic.twitter.com/vVyzOHHgLu — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 8, 2018

People immediately noticed the shoes he had on, which Twitter users identified as Off-White x Nike Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

User @Naratif Rakyat then posted a tweet claiming the shoes supposedly cost RM4,000 (US$956).

Boleh Atuk @chedetofficial lempang sikit Celaka @SyedSaddiq ni tak? Rakyat sedang menderita tapi dia pakai Converse x Off-white berharga 4000 ringgit. Gaji 2 bulan tau. Show off sangat ni. Tun pun pakai selipar bata je. pic.twitter.com/NDHW4swWRR — Naratif Rakyat (@NaratifRakyat) December 8, 2018

“The people are suffering but he wears Converse x Off-Whites worth 4,000 ringgit,” the tweet read. “This is worth my 2 months’ salary, you know. This showing off is too much.”

Other users commented that their salaries did not allow them to afford sneakers priced so lavishly.

But the majority of Twitter users jumped to Saddiq’s defense – including DAP head Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, Syahredzan Johan, who clarified that the sports minster’s shoes cost just RM540.

Menarik, melihat netizen bantai akaun ini sebab2: 1) Kasut tu harga $130 (Dalam RM540), bukan RM4,000.00. 2) Kasut tu diberikan oleh abang SS sebagai hadiah 3) Kalaupun dia beli, itu duit dia. https://t.co/lMkEH3d3a6 — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) December 10, 2018

A check on Nike’s website found that a newer version of the shoes indeed cost US$130 (RM543).

What’s more, the shoes were a birthday gift from Saddiq’s brother, Syed Abdullah.

Twitter users lambasted the original poster, saying Saddiq’s salary and fashion choices were his own to make. Others left supportive messages for the minister.

Doesnt matter what shoes he wore , and the price i known previous ministry ada private sec wore kasut 45 k , so this is nothing. He is young man he should be allowed to wear what he want , he didnt steal it — lamela venser (@alexginola) December 11, 2018

dude, i don’t there’s any problem if syed saddiq wants to wear off white’s shoes. let him be. it’s his birthday present lek ah. why malaysia whyyyyy https://t.co/4BUW72cdCh — a e r e e n (@avrvvnvvv) December 10, 2018

@SyedSaddiq looks good in the shoes. Hope it is comfortable enough when you are up and about doing a great job! — shafiqFernandez (@ShafiqFndz) December 11, 2018

I’m sure we all have better issues to squabble about besides Syed Saddiq’s shoes — Zafira Zafrin (@zafirazafrin) December 10, 2018

