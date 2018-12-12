Twitter is standing up for Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq after people mistakenly criticised him for wearing RM4,000 shoes

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

Some netizens, including DAP head Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, Syahredzan Johan, said the shoes cost far less than the RM4,000 claimed by one Twitter user.
Twitter/SyedSaddiq

The kicks on Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman were a hot topic of discussion on social media over the weekend, after the young minister posted a photo of his outfit on Youth Export Day (Dec 8) to Twitter.

People immediately noticed the shoes he had on, which Twitter users identified as Off-White x Nike Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

User @Naratif Rakyat then posted a tweet claiming the shoes supposedly cost RM4,000 (US$956).

“The people are suffering but he wears Converse x Off-Whites worth 4,000 ringgit,” the tweet read. “This is worth my 2 months’ salary, you know. This showing off is too much.”

Other users commented that their salaries did not allow them to afford sneakers priced so lavishly.

But the majority of Twitter users jumped to Saddiq’s defense – including DAP head Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, Syahredzan Johan, who clarified that the sports minster’s shoes cost just RM540.

A check on Nike’s website found that a newer version of the shoes indeed cost US$130 (RM543).

Screenshot

What’s more, the shoes were a birthday gift from Saddiq’s brother, Syed Abdullah.

Twitter users lambasted the original poster, saying Saddiq’s salary and fashion choices were his own to make. Others left supportive messages for the minister.

Read also: 