An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising

Elliott Management, the massive investment firm led by Paul Singer, is seeking the removal of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Singer’s firm has taken a substantial stake in Twitter and has nominated four directors to its board, Bloomberg reported.

CNBC also reported the news, saying that part of the reason Singer wants Dorsey out is his attention being split between running both Twitter and financial technology company Square as CEO of both firms – and because of Dorsey’s stated plans to move to Africa this year.

Twitter’s stock jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading on Friday.

Twitter and Elliott Management both declined to comment.