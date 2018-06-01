Twitter had a field day after J.R. Smith’s unbelievable blunder in the final seconds of Game 1

source Gregory Shamus/Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in heartbreaking fashion in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The loss came down to a mind-boggling decision from J.R. Smith, who seemed unaware of the score when he came down with a crucial offensive rebound with four seconds remaining.

After the game, Twitter was quick to roast Smith for his poor play in the final seconds of regulation.

J.R. Smith did not have his best night on Thursday.

With Game 1 of the NBA Finals tied at 107 and four seconds remaining, George Hill had one free throw to potentially give the Cavaliers the lead. He missed, but Smith gathered the offensive rebound with enough time on the clock to put up another shot or get the ball to a teammate.

Instead, Smith dribbled the ball out, apparently unaware that the game was tied and despite LeBron James’ pleas for him to move toward the basket.

It was an unbelievable sequence of events that left fans either fuming or elated, depending on which side you were rooting for. It was also, inevitably, turned into content for Twitter.

Many grabbed onto James’ reaction to Smith, a photo that could’ve become a meme independent of the ridiculous context of the moment.

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine pic.twitter.com/pVVJRoHoEb — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 1, 2018

"This meeting could have been done in one email!" pic.twitter.com/GhkZufTaTT — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) June 1, 2018

Others drew parallels between another bone-headed moment in the final seconds of a championship – the Seattle Seahawks decision to throw at the goal line against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

“ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS HAND THE BALL TO MARSHAWN LYNCH” pic.twitter.com/Q2QiFOboNx — Jackie Bamberger (@jackie_bam) June 1, 2018

There were also striking similarities between James and Smith’s reaction and the distracted boyfriend meme.

J.R. really had the basket right in front of him and craned his neck at the exact same angle and made the exact same face as the distracted boyfriend meme pic.twitter.com/glCaRP6aaV — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 1, 2018

Some chose to tie the moment to the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Pusha T.

And others took a moment to reflect on how relieved Hill must have been that his missed free throw was free from criticism thanks to Smith’s awful decision.

George Hill leaving the arena after missing the game-winning free throw and the entire world blaming J.R. pic.twitter.com/9gKlFz9GpO — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 1, 2018

The Cavs watching JR dribble out the clock. (George Hill pictured 3rd from left) pic.twitter.com/b0YJzeB1tl — Dave Zack (@drzack3) June 1, 2018

One Twitter user had fun by making a video depicting Smith running straight to a liquor store.

The internet is absolutely amazing pic.twitter.com/cvizzJnhzh — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) June 1, 2018

It’s undoubtedly a moment the internet will not soon forget.

The Cavaliers will look to put the game behind them and come back to even the series in Game 2 on Sunday.

