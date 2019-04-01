The latest viral meme is people introducing celebrities as their hot dads

caption Clint Hayslett went viral — and inspired a meme — when his son posted his first run of modeling photos on Twitter. source Clint Hayslett/Instagram

People are posting photos of hot celebrities and pretending they’re their dads.

It all started when one Twitter user, Collin Hayslett, posted a photo of his dad, whom he said was starting a modeling career at the age of 45.

The photos went viral, and inspired other people to joke around with it.

If you’ve ever wanted to claim a celebrity as your dad, now’s your chance.

A viral tweet where a Twitter user posted modeling photos of his dad has inspired others to do the same. Some people are posting photos of their actual dads flexing, but most people are just posting photos of hot celebrity dads instead.

It all started with a tweet from a Twitter user named Collin Hayslett. He said his dad, Clint Hayslett, now 45, is pursuing a career in modeling and has never been happier.

My dad is 45, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/zYSmZGbPCn — Collin (@coolcat_collin) March 28, 2019

The tweets went viral and Hayslett’s dad did, indeed, blow up. His Instagram account posted its first photo three days ago and now has more than 4,000 followers.

Clint Hayslett’s glamorous photos inspired other people to post joking tweets claiming that celebrities with similar looks – like Steve Carrell and Jeff Goldblum – were also dads looking for modeling gigs.

My dad is 45, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/xbW9PXtmHw — tony (@tttonyy) March 29, 2019

My dad's are 43 and 63 years old. They've been married 20 years, pursue acting and directing careers, and i've never seen them happier. They both told me that they're just waiting for a chance to blow up. So twitter, meet my dads. pic.twitter.com/rDbLVzeD73 — ????????????, #???? ???????????? ???????????????? | 99 (@carolsthot) March 31, 2019

From there, the meme spread to photos of other joyful and handsome celebrity dads – some with an ironic twist.

This is my dad. He’s 63 years old, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up so Twitter… meet my dad! pic.twitter.com/kkrqgbo2nc — Seth Hamby (@SethDuaneHamby) March 31, 2019

My dad is 71 pursuing a modeling career and ive never seen him happier. He told me he is just waiting for a chance to blow up. so twiter, meet my dad pic.twitter.com/aY7bNnnx6L — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) April 1, 2019

My dad is 60, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/5Bv7lLtX6i — eva (@quillivys) March 31, 2019

My dad is 57, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/ljTH19Vusl — melodeep (@MelodyKloepfer) March 31, 2019

My dad is 65, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/PU30k0a3Y4 — Call JG Wentworth ???? (@877KashNow) March 31, 2019

My dad is 41, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/cpKep39dbu — no context jax oliver (@nocontextjohno) March 31, 2019

My dad is 65, and pursing a modeling career. Never seen him happier before. Twitter, do your thing. pic.twitter.com/zv0186j0aQ — camille (@chameleon_garza) March 31, 2019

My dad is 8, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/rTkyXyaLQn — Eileen Mary O'Connell (@i_Lean) March 31, 2019

My dad is 51, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad pic.twitter.com/qxlSPXT53r — kendra (@kendraaaleighh) March 30, 2019

A few people – like Lin-Manuel Miranda – went the non-ironic route and just posted photos of their happy dads, who are also deserving of love.

My dad is 65, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. https://t.co/o4lqsyIwni — piper (@piperjoness) March 31, 2019

My dad is 64, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/ePRQNnZHbf — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2019

So if your dad is looking to go viral, grab a suit and a pair of smoking hot sunglasses, and get his Instagram modeling career off the ground.

