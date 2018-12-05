Netflix ruled Twitter in 2018 with shows like ‘Queer Eye’ and ’13 Reasons Why’

caption Netflix’s “Queer Eye” source Netflix

Twitter revealed its five most tweeted about streaming TV shows of 2018, and four of them are Netflix series.

Two of those, “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror,” didn’t even debut new seasons this year.

“13 Reasons Why” topped the list, and its second season sparked controversy this year.

The only show not from Netflix was Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Twitter revealed its most tweeted about streaming TV shows of the year, and there’s no question that Netflix dominated the online conversation in 2018. Four of the top five shows are Netflix originals.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which debuted its second season this year, came in fifth.

Both “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror” made the list, even though they haven’t debuted new seasons in 2018. However, the fifth season of “Black Mirror” is reportedly coming this month before the year is over.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix quickly deleted a tweet that said a “Black Mirror” episode called “Bandersnatch” would be released on December 28 (Netflix drops all of its episodes at once, so if this is the release date for one episode, it would be the release date of all).

As EW pointed out, “Bandersnatch” is the name of creature in Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass,” but it’s also the name of a game referenced in the season three “Black Mirror” episode, “Playtest.” Bloomberg also reported in October that the fifth season would debut this month and include a “choose-your-own-adventure” episode.

The third season of “Stranger Things” is expected to debut in 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Friends’ will remain on Netflix in 2019, and the streaming service is reportedly dropping $100 million for the rights

The other Netflix series included on Twitter’s list were “13 Reasons Why” and “Queer Eye.”

The first two seasons of Netflix’s reboot of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” received acclaim from critics and audiences this year. It has an overall critics score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

“13 Reasons Why” sparked more controversy in its second season season. Critics called the show “problematic;” a media watchdog group called for Netflix to pull the series; and experts said it romanticized suicide since one of the character’s, Hannah, killed herself in the first season but was still a prominent character in the second in flashbacks. Netflix still renewed the series for a third season.

Below are the five most tweeted about streaming TV shows in 2018:

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

4. “Queery Eye” (Netflix)

3. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

1. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)