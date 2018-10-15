This photo of a neck — or is it a back? — is going viral on Twitter, and people are seriously stumped

caption It’s a head scratcher. source Twitter/LilMaarty

On October 6, Twitter user MartyMula tweeted a simple photo of a woman – but it has got the internet in a tizzy.

People couldn’t figure out whether it was a photo of someone’s neck, or a woman with long hair flowing down her back.

Why tf I thought this was her neck pic.twitter.com/4gMnOlTegc — MartyMula (@LilMaarty) October 7, 2018

The tweet has amassed over 70,000 likes and 30,000 retweets, and people are still puzzled.

Been staring for 5 minutes and if its not a neck Im stupid — Michael Arminas (@Michael_Arminas) October 7, 2018

Me staring for a good 5 min trying to see how it’s not. pic.twitter.com/c3CQGAGHJ5 — Dré ☀️✨ (@SunnieDre) October 7, 2018

Twitter has a long history of tricky content that divides its users’ opinions – there was the famous gold/white/black/blue dress of 2015, and the more recent Yanny vs. Laurel audio debate.

But this case appears to be closed – the photo is, in fact, a depiction of a young woman’s back, not neck.

If you didn’t say that I would’ve never seen it ???????? — CANDIE CHANÉL ???? (@AMAZINGLYCANDIE) October 7, 2018

Until next time, Twitter.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.