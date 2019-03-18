MySpace lost 12 years worth of pictures and music — and now everyone can breathe a sigh of relief

On Monday, word got out that MySpace has lost any video, picture, or music that was uploaded between 2003 and 2015.

Those who were worried about what may have been lurking on their now-dormant MySpace profile can now breathe easily.

Many are joking about the data loss – which is admittedly maybe not a joking matter – on Twitter.

The company has lost all photos, videos, and music uploaded between 2003 and 2015, it said in a statement. This includes over 50 million songs.

“As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace,” MySpace said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The issue was first flagged by Reddit users a year ago. People on r/Technology raised the issue again this week. This is a huge loss for musicians; the platform has been credited with helping launch the careers of artists like the Arctic Monkeys and Calvin Harris.

But some former scene kids see this is a victory of sorts. Those who spent the early aughts with teased hair and documented it online can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

MySpace doing all of us a solid right here https://t.co/G3uXJvQf9w — EKL (@ericakland) March 18, 2019

thank you, myspace. sincerely,

a user who forgot his password and couldn’t delete their account https://t.co/gvvcEKSKKb — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 18, 2019

"MySpace Has Reportedly Lost All Photos, Videos and Songs Uploaded Over 12 Years Due To Data Corruption During a Server Migration Project" Finally, a social network that gets privacy is a real thing! — Greg Ferro aka ‘Etherealmind’ (@etherealmind) March 18, 2019

Myspace accidentally deleted all its music lmaooooo. Great news if you were in a terrible band in high school and cant remember your login to delete it. — Tarvis (@Travis_Guin) March 18, 2019

Dear Myspace: Thank You! Sincerely, My Emo-Phase https://t.co/NeD2braHkZ — Tom Chirico ???? (@TomChirico) March 18, 2019

Your embarrassing MySpace page from your scene kid days is probably gone now. https://t.co/eUwhA7xrqj — Martyr☆(˵･ω･˵)✿ (@SuperNerdMartyr) March 18, 2019

See, mom – It was just a phase!