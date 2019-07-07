Celebrities, politicians, and sports superstars celebrate the United States Women’s World Cup victory on Twitter

caption The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands for their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title. source VI-Images / Getty Images

Politicians, celebrities, and sports superstars showed the team their support on Twitter.

The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday for their second-consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup Title. It was the team’s fourth overall championship title.

With goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, the team dominated the Netherlands on way to victory. They have had the support of many behind them throughout their exciting run to the championship match.

From politicians to celebrities, to sports superstars, people took to Twitter to show their support for the USA team after the win.

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

USA!!! World Champions!! @USWNT are so amazing!! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) July 7, 2019

Let’s Go! ???????????? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

WORLD. CUP. FINAL!! Pumped to watch @julieertz and @USWNT!! So excited I feel like I’m about to play!! Let’s go!! #OneNationOneTeam — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️???????? — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the USA Women’s Soccer Team on their back-to-back World Cup titles!! This incredible team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from @mPinoe and @roselavelle. Your hard work and persistence represents our country well. What a victory! We are so proud! ???????? pic.twitter.com/D5M3SJoliM — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2019

USA! ???????? USA! ???????? Congratulations and thank you @USWNT for your excellence, tenacity, and champion’s spirit. You did it. And we are ALL so proud! ✨ https://t.co/GG3Xq1tXf3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 7, 2019