The internet is going nuts over this insanely buff White House chef who could be a bodybuilder

President Donald Trump hosted an iftar dinner celebrating the Muslim holiday of Ramadan at the White House.

A picture of a White House chef who cooked for the dinner took the internet by storm.

Chef Andre Rush has served 21 years as a Army master sergeant chef.

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump hosted an iftar dinner at the White House to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from daybreak to sundown. Iftar is the sunset meal at the end of the day where participants finally break their fast.

Even though Trump hosted the event, someone else stole the spotlight–and made sure no one went hungry. Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Vivian Salama posted this photo of White House chef Andre Rush, and it soon took the internet by storm.

Chefs outside the West Wing prepping for tonight’s White House iftar. President Trump will host 30-40 guests to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/0uzr6A1uKw — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 6, 2018

Salama later tweeted, “Got lots of comments inquiring about Chef Rush. Andre Rush a retired Army Master Sergeant Chef who currently prepares nutritionally balanced meals at the White House and is a master chef trained in classical plating, baking, cake decoration, and a master ice carver.”

Not only is chef Rush incredibly buff, he has an impressive résume. According to his LinkedIn page, Rush served 21 years as a Army master sergeant chef, cooking for a variety of Presidents along the way. He holds multiple degrees in culinary arts and business administration, and now works as an advisor to the superintendent of the US military academy at West Point.

People across Twitter reacted in awe over his jacked body:

Imagine sending something back in his kitchen @AWuamett — Blake Di Abolical (@Dtrain901) June 7, 2018

If Chef Rush told me to eat my vegetables I don't think I'd have a choice. — Rob Rainbolt (@Rob_Rainbolt) June 7, 2018

Chef Hulk will be making an entire Halal dinosaur. — Michael Chin (@sirmichael) June 6, 2018

That dude on the left is the size of my refrigerator. — Ali Ahmadi (@AliR_Ahmadi1) June 6, 2018

White House Cook during the day. Crime fighter at night. Enemies of Darkness beware. I’d like to know his super hero story. — DustDragon (@DustDragon1) June 6, 2018

@TheWalking_Ned @luklearbomb Need a Chef Rush movie and I need it yesterday — Doug MacGillivray (@dcmac18) June 7, 2018

chef rush is my president — Liz Anya (@aliinzz) June 7, 2018