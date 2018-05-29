Ted Cruz is sitting courtside for Game 7 between the Rockets and Warriors and everyone is making the same joke

caption Senator Ted Cruz of Texas sent out a picture of himself sitting courtside at the Toyota Center for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Rockets and Warriors, leading everyone on Twitter to make the same joke. source @TedCruz / Twitter

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Before the game, Senator Ted Cruz tweeted a photo of him at the game, prompting all of Twitter to make the same joke about the Rockets’ chances.

This is not the first time this postseason that a politician has caused a scene sitting courtside at a game.

The 2018 NBA Playoffs are entering the home stretch, with the Houston Rockets hosting the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night – a winner-take-all matchup pre-ordained from the start of the season, with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

There’s no doubt that a seat at the game was the hottest ticket in town on Monday, so it’s no surprise that those that were able to get into the Toyota Center were posting about it – including Senator Ted Cruz.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet caused quite a reaction from other Twitter users, prompting many to make some version of the same joke – this was not a good sign for the Rockets.

This not the first time a politician has made waves on Twitter during the 2018 NBA postseason.

In the first round, former 2012 Republican presidential nominee and aspiring Utah senator Mitt Romney was seen heckling Russell Westbrook while sitting courtside during Game 4 of the series between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

