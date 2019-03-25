A Twitter thread has gone viral for pointing out how ads for bathtub trays are nothing like how people bathe in real life

caption No one needs this many flowers in their bath. source Shutterstock.com

A Twitter thread showing a selection of bathtub tray adverts has gone viral.

Classical pianist Sharon Su noticed that the bath trays in adverts were loaded with some pretty strange items.

These included coffee and wine on the same tray, cheese, perfume, a hotdog, and cocktails.

“I am apparently bathing all wrong and will rectify this immediately,” Su concluded.

Coffee, wine, an iPad, a salad, perfume, cheese – these are all things women bathe with, according to a selection of bathtub tray adverts.

Classical pianist Sharon Su noticed the bizarre imagery accompanying the trays’ marketing material, and put some of her favourites together in a Twitter thread.

The thread has since gone viral, racking up more than 5,000 retweets and 20,000 likes at the time of writing.

Highlights include one woman enjoying both a glass of red wine and a latte, one with half a bottle of perfume and an ice blue cocktail, and another with two phones, an iPad, a cheeseboard, and both red and white wine all on one tray.

The people who manufacture bathtub trays seem to have no idea what women actually do in the bath and I find that strangely comforting pic.twitter.com/wHWCRteSYO — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

Love sitting in a bubble bath with a glass of wine and a [checks notes] small undressed salad pic.twitter.com/NgA3ri2wXb — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

You know it's not a complete bath without a glass of red wine, a tiny latte, and an empty mug. Ambience brought to you by a phone video of a woman playing a ukulele and a handful of rose petals where your undressed salad normally goes pic.twitter.com/yFkBPczJfK — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

As a woman, I enjoy painting my nails in the bathtub while simultaneously grabbing handfuls of cornflakes, reading about global warning, and watching people playing lady and the tramp with a giant sandwich pic.twitter.com/OlBddJn8xq — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

This company has figured out what women really want while bathing: half a bottle of j'adore perfume to continually spray while nomming on cherries and sipping an electric blue cocktail pic.twitter.com/TO5QblI48N — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

The EXCESS in this photo! White AND red wine! Green AND purple grapes! Eight kinds of cheese! And the piece de resistance…not one, but TWO phones pic.twitter.com/NulMR2S1yE — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

Look if you're not chowing down on waffles and hot dogs while gazing at stock photography of the ocean then what are you even doing pic.twitter.com/2EQvQNsa9k — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

"In short I have learned that I am apparently bathing all wrong and will rectify this immediately," Su concluded.

Naturally, people were quick to critique the ridiculous nature of the bath tray photos.

“Nothing like that refreshing blend of stimulant and depressant,” one person said in reference to the unusual wine/coffee combination.

“Rookie mistake is to make the latte art BEFORE getting in the bath,” said another.

One person shared a photo of what her bathtub tray actually looked like, which was covered in LEGO.

Meanwhile, another defied the need for a tray at all, saying: “Styrofoam take out containers float.”