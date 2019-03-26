Twitter users are getting locked out of their accounts because of a viral prank — make sure you don’t fall for it

source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Twitter is warning users against falling for a viral prank that causes victims to get locked out of their accounts.

The prank promises users that changing the birth year on their account to 2007 will reveal a special, more colorful version of the Twitter feed.

Instead, that change flags the user as under 13 years of age, and automatically locks their account until they “come of age.”

It seems the viral prank stems from a tweet posted Monday night, which has since gained almost 12,000 retweets and almost 20,000 likes.

damn changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful we been missin out — 44 (@s_rxii) March 25, 2019

Unfortunately, there’s no colorful Twitter feed. Instead, following these instructions will lock you out of your account. That’s because by changing your birth year to 2007, you signal to Twitter that you’re under 13 – the required age for making a Twitter account, under the platform’s terms of service.

If a user doesn’t meet Twitter’s age requirements, Twitter locks the account. The account then can’t be accessed until the user “comes of age,” so to speak.

There’s no telling how many people have fallen for the prank, but it’s apparently enough for Twitter to warn users about the hoax.

“We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes,” Twitter Support posted Tuesday afternoon. “Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old.”

We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes. Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 26, 2019

If you search “2007 birthday” on Twitter, it’s apparent just how many people seem to have gotten locked out of their accounts. And people are really upset.

So basically I fell for one of those “if you change your Twitter birthday to 2007, you get cool colour schemes and themes” tweets. Now I’m too young to be on the app and have to wait until I turn 13 before I can use my og account. — Peter Baeless Reincarnate (@plsankosi) March 26, 2019

SOMEONE ON TWITTER SAID IF YOU CHANGE YOUR BIRTHDAY TO 2007 it changes your back ground to rainbow and I’m like OK TIGHT I’m trynna see and I change it And TWITTER LOCKS MY ACCOUNT IM HURT WHY WOULD ONE SOMEONE DO THIS TO ME IM DISTRAUGHT — ty (@tyllerhall) March 26, 2019

“If you change your Twitter birthday to 2007 your twitter will turn all colorful”…. *changes birthday to 2007* “account locked must be 13 years of age to use twitter” cant believe i feel for that…thats the story of how i had to get a new twitter — lizzy????????‍♀️ (@lizettelozanoo) March 26, 2019

“If people lost access to their account, they can appeal by logging in and following the prompts for inputting an incorrect birthday. Our team will assist,” a Twitter spokesperson tells Business Insider.