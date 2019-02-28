TwitterBestFandom voting category to recognize most passionate and fastest-growing KPop fandoms at 14th Annual Soompi Awards

SEOUL, KOREA – Media OutReach – 28 February 2019 – Twitter is the best place for KPop fans to see what’s happening and join global conversations on the latest Kpop news and artists. Twitter will once again collaborate with Rakuten Viki’s publishing arm, Soompi ( @soompi ), the largest global online community for Korean entertainment, for their 14th annual #SoompiAwards . The #TwitterBestFandom award will continue to recognize the most passionate KPop fandom on Twitter, but in a fresh twist, a new honorary distinction, called the Twitter Rising Fandom Achievement, will also be given out for the biggest increase in vote Tweets compared to last year’s results. Exclusively held on Twitter, the #TwitterBestFandom award will be the only voting to take place on any social media platform for this year’s #SoompiAwards .

In 2018, Twitter users voted for their favourite Korean artists and interacted with each other on the platform, generating over 42 million vote Tweets globally. Eventually, GOT7 ( @GOT7Official) and their passionate fans won the #TwitterBestFandom award, successfully clinching the most popular crown for the third year in a row. Check out the heat map below to see the global #TwitterBestFandom conversation during last year’s Soompi Awards.

Heatmap of global #TwitterBestFandom conversations during Soompi Awards in 2018

The new Twitter Rising Fandom Achievement will recognise the KPop fandom that has grown the most on Twitter by comparing the total vote Tweets for each KPop artist this year to the total vote Tweets for each KPop artist in 2018. The increase in vote Tweets will show the rising popularity of KPop artists who built up their fandom worldwide over the last year.

For both the #TwitterBestFandom award and the Twitter Rising Fandom Achievement, KPop fans worldwide can send their vote Tweets during two separate 24-hour periods by Tweeting #TwitterBestFandom hashtag along with the team hashtag: #Team(group name). For example, to vote for GOT7 ( @GOT7official ), fans should use the #TwitterBestFandom and #TeamGOT7 hashtags in the same Tweet. For the full list of team hashtags, please visit https://www.soompi.com/bestfandom .

The first voting period will be from 8pm KST on 2 March 2019 to 8pm KST on 3 March 2019, while the second voting period will be from 8pm KST on 16 March 2019 to 8pm KST on 17 March 2019.

Enjoy #TwitterBlueroom and Customised Emojis for #SoompiAwards

The KPop artist winners of both the #TwitterBestFandom award and Twitter Rising Fandom Achievement will receive their #SoompiAwards trophy and be invited to their own exclusive #TwitterBlueroom allowing them to personally thank their fans and answer their questions, while enabling their fans to congratulate and directly talk to them on Twitter.





Last year, Mamamoo ( @RBW_MAMAMOO ) participated in a live global conversation with their fans through a #TwitterBlueroom after their nomination in five categories including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Twitter also launched two customised emojis for the #SoompiAwards and #TwitterBestFandom hashtags from 27 February to 27 March 2019. If you belong to the global #KPpopTwitter community, join the worldwide Soompi Awards conversations with these two hashtags, while voting and expressing your love for your favourite KPop stars on Twitter!





