Two caterers have been suspended after 39 people got gastroenteritis, including 3 who were hospitalised

The licenses of Cherish Delights (left) and Mum’s Kitchen (right) have been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after recent food poisoning cases. Facebook/Cherish Delights and Facebook/Mum’s Kitchen

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the licenses of two catering services following 39 cases of gastroenteritis in two separate incidents recently.

The people involved fell ill after consuming food from Mum’s Kitchen and Cherish Delights on August 11 and September 2, 2019.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA said in a joint media release on Wednesday (Sept 11) that three people were hospitalised. However, two of them had already been discharged and one person is in stable condition.

The kitchens of both the catering services involved are located on the same floor of the Shimei East Kitchen located in Bedok. All food handlers working for the two caterers are required by the SFA to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course before resuming work. This is following a retraining requirement that was passed last year, December 2018.

According to the National Environment Agency in a statement last year, there can be a maximum penalty of up to S$10,000 for a first time offender. Repeat offenders face a S$20,000 fine, or three months imprisonment, or both.

The suspended companies are also required by the authorities to clean and sanitise their premises, equipment, and utensils.

Members of the public can report instances of poor hygiene practices by calling 6805 2871, SFA said.

