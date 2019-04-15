Two-Day Internet Economy Summit Maps Out Data-Driven Economy with Tech Gurus and Business Leaders

The keynote speaker line-up featuring thought leaders from tech giants including AWS, Alibaba, Microsoft, Twitter as well as the World Economic Forum

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 April 2019 – Jointly organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and Cyberport, the Internet Economy Summit (IES) kicked off today at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two-day Summit gathers some of the tech world’s most respected figures, entrepreneurs and investors to explore the opportunities and challenges that digital technology will bring to us down the road.

In its fourth edition, this year’s keynote speeches and panel discussions will be held across six specialist forums anchored around the central theme of “Digital Economy * Redefines our Future”. More than 70 heavyweight speakers including senior representatives of tech giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitter, Alibaba Group, ZhongAn and Microsoft will take the stage.

Mrs Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR and Mr Yang Xiaowei, Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China delivered the opening remarks and officiated the opening ceremony. Mr Chen Xinhua, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee, shared with the audience Hangzhou’s experience in using technology to foster social and economic transformation during his opening speech.

Mrs Carrie Lam addressed at her opening speech, “Over the past 50 years, the Internet has evolved miraculously from a network of a few computers to one that connects billions of people, machines and devices around the world. The Internet is now the bedrock of innovation and technology. It’s at the heart of cloud computing, big data analytics, the Internet of Things, fintech, blockchain, AI, robotics and so much more to come. The opportunities they create extend to every business sector, every societal issue, from health and ageing to education, sustainability and the environment. This two-day Summit will be an excellent opportunity for you to share insights into the latest digital technologies and the huge potential the Internet can bring about through transforming businesses, societies and economies.”





Gathering of global tech giants

Following the opening ceremony on the first day was the Visionary Forum, which featured heavyweight international speakers, including Mr Bob Kimball, Amazon Web Services’ General Counsel; Ms Angel Zhao, Alibaba Global’s Business Group President; Ms Maya Hari, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Twitter; Professor Steven Weber of UC Berkeley School of Information; Mr David Aikman, Chief Representative Officer, Greater China, Member of the Executive Committee of World Economic Forum; Dr Nigel Duffy, EY Global Artificial Intelligence Leader; and Ms Sandra Särav, Global Affairs Director, Government CIO Office, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia.

How innovative technologies help businesses seize new opportunities across the Greater Bay Area (GBA) was further discussed during the Chambers Forum in the afternoon. The Forum is supported by six major chambers of commerce, namely The Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA), the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC), the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI), Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council (HKYIC) and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong. The panel discussions explored trending topics such as open data opportunities, digital supply chains, AI and digital transformation, digitalising the GBA and smart living.

Key Figures to Address Topical Technology Issues

The second day of IES will feature four specialist sessions that will shed light on how innovations will transform and reshape the New Economy.

The FinTech Forum will feature “The New Era of Finance Redefined”. Experts from the financial and technology communities will share topics such as virtual banking, InsurTech and blockchain-based smart contracts. The three further forums in the afternoon are jointly organised by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Institute (ASTRI) respectively and will discuss issues including AI, Enterprise 4.0 and cybersecurity. The organisers will also arrange a special “investor matching” session to allow investors from all over the world to meet one-on-one with high-potential start-ups and tech firms to explore investment opportunities.

Dr Lee George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport, said: “The arrival of 5G, connectivity of everything, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are ushering in a new digital revolution, which will profoundly change the way we live, work and do business. This year’s IES gathers some of the world’s leading tech executives, entrepreneurs and investors to explore the most important disruptive innovations in business and technology, offering an exciting sneak peek into the future.”

“These discussions will be particularly of interest to business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs who want to stay ahead of the curve by embracing the latest technology trends and opportunities to transform their business model, develop new products and services, and take advantage of the new economy,” Dr Lam continued.

The concurrent International ICT Expo and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) run between 13 and 16 April. The two shows gather more than 3,600 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and electronic products. Among them are 15 Cyberport’s start-ups, showcasing their smart city and smart living related products and solutions.

For more details about the event, rundown and speaker line-up, please visit: www.ieconomysummit.hk

For more high-res event photos, please download via this Dropbox Link.