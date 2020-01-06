Two Cold War-era nuclear missile silos that were abandoned for decades just went on the market in Arizona for $495,000 each

caption Two more decommissioned missile silo have hit the market in Arizona. source Amy Heiden

Two decommissioned missile silos are for sale in southern Arizona.

Both were designed to hold Titan II missiles, which were designed to carry nuclear warheads from one continent to another.

Another silo of the same type just sold for $420,000, also in Arizona indicating these structures might be making a comeback, at least among a certain type of buyer.

Arizona is apparently the place to be if you’re in the market for an underground lair.

Last month, a Titan II Missile complex that was decommissioned in the 1980s lasted only ten days on the market before it was bought above asking price at $420,000. Realtor Grant Hampton told Business Insider that multiple offers were on the table, making these missile silos a hot commodity.

Now, two more of these complexes are for sale in southern Arizona. Both will be listed with Grant Hampton at Realty Executives for $495,000 each. No offers will be accepted for the first ten days to allow potential buyers from out of state, or even out of the country.

The Titan II missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads from one continent to another. These complexes were built during heightened tensions of the Cold War, during the 1960s. The missiles were stored underground, in complexes like these, armed and ready to launch at all times for more than 20 years. The Titan II was the largest land missile ever held by the US, but it was never used.

Take a peek inside to see what lies underground in Arizona.

The first complex, Titan II 570-1, is located near Oracle, Arizona.

This one is easily accessible, according to Hampton, and already connected to the city’s water infrastructure, which should make whatever renovations the future owner has planned easier.

Hampton said that this complex is in “great shape,” with duct work and fixtures in place.

The complex comes with 11.78 acres of land.

This complex was built in 1962 and remained active for over 20 years before it was decommissioned in 1984.

After the missiles were deactivated and contractors salvaged the materials that they could, the remaining sites were sold off privately. A few are still available, and this one is in particularly good shape.

The second site, Titan II 571-1, is located outside of Benson, Arizona.

This complex is a nearly perfect time capsule. It was sealed and has only been accessed twice since its 1984 decommission.

During the two times the complex was accessed in 2015 and 2016, old documents were discovered from when it was active.

A preserved 1984 newspaper is from the last year the complex was manned and armed.

The complex is buried underground and has a private well and access to electricity.

After it was deactivated, access to the control center was blocked off, although it has since been re-accessed.

If the quick sale over asking price of the Tucson Titan II complex is any indication, these properties will also go soon.