The last VW Beetle has rolled off the assembly line — but here are some 2-door cars you can still buy for $35,000 or less

caption Two doors good! source Volkswagen

The final Volkswagen Beetle has left the assembly line, and with it’s discontinuation, consumers have lost another affordable two-door.

There aren’t many coupés remaining in the US market that sell for $35,000 and under, but I rounded up a few.

Coupés are fun to drive and for the most part offer good versatility.

These days, it seems that sedans are a vanishing breed of automobile, what with automakers retiring them left and right due to the surging popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks.

But another genre of vehicle is also getting scarce: the el cheapo coupé.

There used to be a lot more two-doors in the market. Now, the space features sports cars, muscle cars, and supercars, but a dwindling supply of affordable coupés.

With the last VW Beetles having rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, there’s one less inexpensive two-door to choose from.

But the species hasn’t completely vanished. I rounded up some survivors, all priced $35,000 or less for the base versions.

The Beetle Final Edition SEL that I recently tested cost $27,000. I genuinely love this car and will miss it!

I’ve always been a big fan of two-doors. When I lived in LA, I owned both a Saab 900S and a Mazda Miata. Prior to that, I had a Mazda 323 and a two-door Mazda pickup truck, mixed in with some four doors. And when I was in high school, I enjoyed a slick Buick Regal two-door.

Sure, if you must have a two-door, then there are always snazzy sports cars. But they can be pretty high-ticket, such as the Porsche 911 Targa. That ride starts at $110,000.

Sporty fun for much less, with two doors, can be had via the MINI lineup. A base Mini Cooper stickers at $24,000.

For reliable, basic transportation, look no farther than the Honda Civic Coupe. Base price? $21,000.

The plucky Fiat 500 is two-doors cute, and a serious bargain at $15,000 base.

The Subaru BRZ’s four-cylinder engine maxes out at 205 horsepower, but this base-price $26,000 sportster has a lively tail-end and feels like it wants to rotate at 40 mph!

The mechanically similar Toyota 86 is a touch pricier at $27,000 base.

Step up to a burlier Nissan 370Z for $30,000 and taste a 332-horsepower V6. Nissan hasn’t updated its Z-car in a while, but the company doesn’t need to — it’s great the way it is.

$32,000 gets you the Mazda Miata RF, a hardtop cabrio (there is no true Miata coupé). Not a versatile two-door, but who cares?

For a horse of a different color, the Jeep Wrangler has serious off-road cred — and could set you back just $29,000 for the bare-bones version.