An adorable 2-headed baby turtle hatched in South Carolina, and the rescuers named them Squirt and Crush

On Wednesday, the Seat Turtle Patrol of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, posted a picture of a two-headed turtle hatchling that they had discovered on the beach.

“This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare,” officials said on Facebook.

A rare two-headed turtle hatchling was discovered on the beach in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Conservationists posted a picture of the baby turtle to the Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island Facebook page on Wednesday.

“We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol! Yesterday on patrol during a nest inventory this bicephalic hatchling was discovered,” they wrote.

The group explained that while the two-headed mutation is “more common in reptiles,” it’s still “very rare.”

“As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean. Good luck to Squirt and Crush!” the post said.

It’s unclear how the deformity will effect the turtle’s chances for survival. But it should be noted at all turtle hatchlings face steep odds. Only about one in 1,000 to 10,000 survive into adulthood, according to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

When a similar two-headed turtle hatchling was discovered in Florida in 2017, Kate Mansfield, of the University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group, told National Geographic that “it’s possible it could survive, but the chances are pretty low.”

She said it was rare to find an adult sea turtle with a severe abnormality.