Two Malaysians injured in New Zealand mosque shootings, one of which was livestreamed by the gunman

An injured person is loaded into an ambulance following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. Reuters

Malaysian officials have confirmed that two Malaysians were injured in the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday (Mar 15), The Star has reported.

Quoting the Foreign Ministry, The Star reported that the two Malaysians are being treated in hospital.

“As of 3pm (Malaysian time), no Malaysians are reported to be among the fatalities. However, two Malaysians are injured in the incident and being treated,” the ministry reportedly said.

“The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington is in contact with Malaysians in Christchurch and is monitoring the situation closely,” it added.

A gunman had reportedly opened fire at two mosques during afternoon prayers. Around 40 people are believed to have been killed, while 48 have been injured so far.

In a report carried by The Straits Times, it was reported that the gunman had filmed and livestreamed himself firing at the worshippers inside one of the mosques.

The man identified himself as “Brenton Tarrant”, a 28-year-old Australia-born man, the report said.

A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him driving in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. Handout via Reuters

According to Reuters, the video footage was widely circulated on social media. It shows the gunman driving to one mosque and shooting randomly at people inside.

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested so far, the New Zealand Herald reported.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the incident “unprecedented”.

“From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned. Two explosive devices attached to suspects’ vehicles have been found and they have been disarmed,” she was quoted by the Herald as saying.