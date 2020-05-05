2 British men are living the dream by spending their lockdown in a London pub together

- source
- The UK has been on lockdown since March 23.
- Dom Townsend, assistant manager of The Prince, a pub in London, lives in an apartment above it with a roommate.
- The two of them have been enjoying free beer and ample space provided by the pub during lockdown.
With plenty of space to roam and unlimited beer on tap, lockdown could be worse for Dom Townsend, 29, and Steve Pond, 39.
The two roommates live right above The Prince, a pub in north London. Townsend, the pub’s assistant manager, moved there only a few months before lockdown measures were put in place, according to Reuters.
Having to self-isolate with a new roommate might be difficult for some, but these two seem to be having a blast.
Dom Townsend and Steve Pond are enjoying free beer on tap …
… playing golf in the spacious pub …
… and challenging each other to games of chess.
“We’ve ended up as friends… It’s been nice. We can’t complain,” Townsend told Reuters.
“We’ve got a roof, we’ve got a garden, we’ve got all of this space, we’ve got fresh beer on tap, we’re about as lucky as it gets,” he said to Reuters, adding, “The best is the beer, having loads of different beers.”
However, the two admit that it can get a little creepy being alone in an empty pub, telling Reuters it can feel like a “weird little ghost town.”
“It feels weird being here sometimes,” Townsend told Reuters.
“The worst is the random noises,” he said to Reuters, “You realize in a pub, when you’re locked in it, the amount of things that crash, drop, bang in the middle of the night is a little bit weird and creepy.”
The two admit to missing the energy of a full house, and of locals popping in and out, and look forward to things returning to normal eventually.
According to Business Insider, the UK has been on lockdown since March 23, though bars and pubs were asked to shut down before then to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While some European countries are beginning to ease their lockdown measures, per the BBC, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a video on Twitter warning of relaxing restrictions too soon. “The worst thing we could do now is ease up too soon and allow a second peak of coronavirus,” he said.
