Bernie Sanders takes a double-digit lead in 2 national polls, while Michael Bloomberg is on the ascent

Two new national polls show Bernie Sanders with double-digit leads over his primary opponents and Vice President Joe Biden falling behind.

Mike Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign, is rising in national polls and qualified for Wednesday night’s debate after placing second only to Sanders in a poll released Tuesday morning.

The results indicate changing race dynamics as the primary calendar charges toward the all-important Super Tuesday in March.

Two national polls conducted over the weekend showed Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont having double-digit leads over his rivals in the Democratic presidential primary, with former Vice President Joe Biden dropping sharply in support while the billionaire Mike Bloomberg ascends.

Both polls were conducted Friday to Monday and therefore reflected sentiment after the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, in which Sanders performed strongly and Biden underperformed. The results and polls indicate a rapidly changing race as the primary calendar charges toward the all-important Super Tuesday in March.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released Wednesday morning polled 1,066 American adults, including 913 registered voters, and asked them whether they leaned Democratic. Sanders led the pack with 32% support among both Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered voters. Biden was locked in a battle for second place at 16% among Democratic-leaning registered voters – just half of what he had in January. Bloomberg received 14% of support among that group, Sen. Elizabeth Warren 12%, Pete Buttigieg 8%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar 7%.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points for Democratic-leaning registered voters, adding uncertainty for those jostling for second place.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, which interviewed 900 registered voters, including 426 people who said they planned to vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus, similarly showed Sanders in the lead and a close battle for second place.

Sanders held 27% support among Democratic voters in that poll. The pack was tightly clustered behind him, with Biden at 15%, Bloomberg and Warren both receiving 14% of support, and Buttigieg at 13%. Klobuchar, who has enjoyed a boost of momentum after a strong third-place showing in New Hampshire, received 7% support.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll’s margin of error for Democratic voters was 4.8 points.

“There is one clear and inescapable set of results: Bernie Sanders is the definitive frontrunner, and the current numbers do not represent his ceiling but instead his base with room to grow,” the Democratic pollster Peter Hart said in a statement to accompany the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

Hart said Sanders’ “downsides are there” but had “yet to be exploited by his opponents.”

Most notably, NBC and the Wall Street Journal found that a combined 67% of Democratic voters said “they have reservations or are ‘very uncomfortable’ with a candidate being a socialist.”

Bloomberg is rising in national polls after dropping a record amount of money on his campaign and advertising since he joined the race in November. He has yet to participate in a Democratic debate, however, and is skipping all the early-voting states to focus on the Super Tuesday contests.

He is expected to make his debate-stage debut Wednesday night in Las Vegas, having qualified after placing second to Sanders in a poll released early Tuesday. He is likely to attempt to position himself as a moderate alternative to a faltering Biden, while other Democrats will most likely try to tear into him in an effort to halt his encroachment in the polls.