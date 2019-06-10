Two Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models will be launched on Aug 10, South Korean media reports

Renders of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Pro (left) and the standard Galaxy Note 10. Twitter / @OnLeaks, @PriceBaba & @91Mobiles

There is much buzz about the release date of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series, with fresh leaks online already leading to speculations that the new devices could be revealed as soon as early August this year.

According to an article by smartphone review website GSMArena, South Korean technology news website ETNews reported that a launch event for the Galaxy Note10 series is slated to happen on August 10.

Judging by Samsung’s previous Galaxy Note 9 launch announcement on August 9, 2018, GSMArena wrote that there is a good chance that the Galaxy Note 10 would be available starting August 25 if its launch were to follow a similar timeframe.

Citing a report by Korean publication The Bell, a HardwareZone article in April reported that Samsung is expected to unveil two models under the Galaxy Note series, something which hasn’t been done since half a decade ago.

Leaked images of the two devices were first circulated on Twitter in early June by Indian technology e-commerce website PriceBaba and Twitter user Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), who retweeted the former’s post.

The images show artistic renders of the standard and Pro versions of the smartphone, with the captions in PriceBaba’s posts stating that the former is decked with a triple camera while the latter boasts a quad camera.

Neither device comes with a headphone jack and a button for Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, according to the captions.

In an article by PriceBaba, the company wrote that in collaboration with McFly, it had made available “high-resolution 5K renders and a 360-degree video” of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro as well as renders “showing the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro side by side”.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Renders Reveal Triple Cameras, No Headphone Jack Or Bixby Buttonhttps://t.co/Bz75rJI7f4 pic.twitter.com/dfKESjttQf — Pricebaba (@Pricebaba) June 6, 2019

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Renders Reveal Quad Cameras, No Headphone Jack Or Bixby Button https://t.co/uL2O7i0Es0 pic.twitter.com/cXxoWuPbal — Pricebaba (@Pricebaba) June 7, 2019

And now comes your first complete look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Pro (NTBC)! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, this time on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/xk5Kc36u57 pic.twitter.com/LoxykfqjBJ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 7, 2019

Indian technology news site 91Mobiles also tweeted leaks on June 7 about the Galaxy Note 10 devices, with a caption that stated the launch date as being “tipped” to be on August 10 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 launch date tipped as August 10thhttps://t.co/ZDKueO5Yrw — 91mobiles (@91mobiles) June 7, 2019

According to a 91Mobiles article, the punch-hole on the smartphones’ Infinity O display has been shrunk to make it more discrete, and is now positioned in the centre of device.

It also stated that the standard Galaxy Note 10 will sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display while the Pro version would have a slightly larger 6.75-inch screen that comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Note 10 price could start from US$1,000 to US$1,200 (S$1,366 to S$1,640, RM4,1630 to RM4,996) based on recent leaks, 91Mobiles wrote.

The company added that the device is reportedly available in black, white, silver, red, pink as well as gradient blue and silver hue colour options.

