Two South Korean budget airlines will soon offer direct flights from Singapore to Busan

Love South Korea? Good news: two new budget airlines will soon offer flights on the newly-established Singapore-Busan route, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on Saturday (June 1).

Busan is a popular coastal city known for its beaches, fresh seafood, and a famous cultural village comprising colourful buildings.

CAG announced a one-year partnership with Singapore Airlines’ SilkAir and South Korean budget carriers Eastar Jet and Jeju Air to increase the number of flights between the two cities.

SilkAir began its service to Busan just last month, with flights available four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Jeju Air will start four weekly flights on July 4,while Eastar Jet will begin services “in the coming months” CAG said, without naming an exact date. No details were provided about the flights’ timings.

Also involved in the partnership is the Busan city government and Korea Airports Corporation.

CAG said in a statement that Busan had been identified as the Changi Airport’s top unserved market, with an estimated traffic of over 75,000 passenger movements. Managing director Lim Ching Kiat added that the airport’s 60 weekly flights to South Korea had, for many years, been limited to just the capital, Seoul.

The new route will also provide South Koreans living in Busan with a connection to reach destinations like Australia, New Zealand and other Southeast Asian countries.

According to a Busan government official, the Busan-Singapore route is the longest route out of the city’s Gimhae International Airport.

