Two workers dead after a Baltimore Amazon warehouse partially collapsed

Two warehouse workers died Friday after a storm caused a partial building collapse in a Baltimore-area Amazon warehouse facility, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Officials did not identify the victims killed by the 50-foot wall collapse and said it was unclear if they were employed by Amazon or its trucking contractor.

Worldwide Operations SVP Dave Clark tweeted Saturday morning to confirm the fatalities.

Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark said a 50-foot wall collapsed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the midst of a massive storm, crushing two men. One of the victims was found Friday night and the other early Saturday morning.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, said in a statement Saturday that first responders were onsite to assess the storm’s damage to the warehouse, which was closed for the time being.

“The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority and at this time the building remains closed,” Clark wrote. “We are incredibly thankful for the quick response from emergency services.”

Clark, who oversees the company’s transportation and fulfillment, had tweeted earlier Saturday to confirm the news and thank responders.

updated- Last night severe weather impacted one of our Baltimore facilities resulting in 2 fatalities. Thank you to the emergency response teams who have been working through the night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by yesterday’s tragic event. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) November 3, 2018

Amazon has come under fire for lacking regulations and poor working conditions in their warehouses across the world. The accident comes nearly a year after Amazon was ordered to pay a $28,000 state fine for safety violations two months after two warehouse workers died in separate incidents at separate facilities.