TY COBB OUT: Trump plans to replace White House lawyer with Bill Clinton’s impeachment attorney to take on Mueller

caption President Donald Trump source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is reportedly replacing White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet Flood.

Flood is a veteran attorney who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings in the 1990s.

Cobb was a moderating force on Trump’s legal team, and his departure indicates Trump plans to take a more combative approach to Mueller and the Russia probe going forward.

President Donald Trump plans to replace White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet Flood, a veteran attorney who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings in the 1990s, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Cobb’s retirement in a statement.

“For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month,” she said.

According to the report, Cobb told Trump weeks ago that he wants to retire. He added that he will stay on until the end of the month to help Flood transition into his new role.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House,” Cobb told The Times. “I wish everybody well moving forward.”

Cobb was in charge of handling the White House’s response to the special counsel Robert Mueller’s requests for documents and witness interviews in the Russia investigation. Trump has a separate team of personal defense lawyers, led by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, that is tasked with managing his communications with Mueller’s office.

Since assuming his role last year, Cobb has advocated for a largely cooperative approach to the special counsel. His decision to retire comes as Trump grows frustrated with the Russia investigation, which he characterizes as a “hoax” and a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

It also comes as Trump relies increasingly on more combative forces, like his allies in the right-wing media sphere and controversial legal experts, including former federal prosecutors Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cobb defended Mueller during an interview with ABC News.

caption Ty Cobb. source Hogan Lovells

“In my view, Mueller is doing, you know, what he was assigned to do,” Cobb said. “I mean, he didn’t start the investigation. He got pulled in by Rosenstein,” referring to deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who has overseen Mueller and the investigation since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last year.

Cobb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mueller has begun pushing hard in recent weeks for an interview with Trump as he comes close to wrapping up his investigation into whether Trump sought to obstruct justice at various points during the Russia probe.

Last month, John Dowd, the lawyer who used to spearhead Trump’s personal defense team, resigned amid frustration that Trump was not following his advice to decline an interview.

Talks of an interview briefly fell through last month after Trump grew enraged at the FBI’s raids on his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen’s property. But Giuliani indicated last week that an interview may now be back on the table.

Cobb appeared to signal as much during his interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

“It’s certainly not off the table, and people are working hard to make decisions and work towards an interview,” Cobb said. “And assuming that can be concluded favorably, there’ll be an interview. Assuming it can’t be … assuming an agreement can’t be reached, you know, then it’ll go a different route.”

Trump’s lawyers duke it out with Mueller over a presidential interview

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Earlier this week, The Times published a list of 49 questions Mueller plans to ask Trump in the event of an interview, all of which center around obstruction of justice and possible collusion.

Legal experts largely agreed that Trump should decline an interview at all costs, particularly given his tendency to make misleading and exaggerated statements. So far, four people have pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation.

It’s unclear whether Mueller will agree to forego an interview with Trump. Media reports last month indicated that Mueller was preparing to move forward without the interview, but The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that Mueller threatened to subpoena Trump to appear before a grand jury during a heated discussion with the president’s legal team in March.

The legal argument for whether the president can be subpoenaed is murky because it stems, in part, from the question of whether a sitting president can be indicted. Legal experts told Business Insider last month that Mueller could be pushing for a voluntary interview because he does not believe he has the authority to indict the president, based on Department of Justice precedent.

The policy in question centers on a September 1973 memo, written during Richard Nixon’s presidency, by the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel. Robert Dixon, then the office’s head, wrote at the time that a sitting president could not be indicted because doing so may hinder the executive branch from “accomplishing its constitutional functions” in a way that cannot “be justified by an overriding need.”

Nixon’s solicitor general, Robert Bork, also submitted a court brief in October 1973 arguing that sitting presidents are immune to indictments and criminal proceedings. In 2000, the head of the Office of Legal Counsel under Clinton reaffirmed Bork’s and Dixon’s judgments.

Experts floated the possibility that even if Mueller believes he can charge the president, his team likely wants to avoid the lengthy court battle that would ensue if he subpoenaed Trump to testify before a grand jury.

In the event that Trump is forced to appear, the only way he could avoid answering questions would be to plead the Fifth Amendment.