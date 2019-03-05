Trump’s former White House lawyer calls Robert Mueller an ‘American hero’ and says he isn’t on a ‘witch hunt’

caption Outgoing White House attorney Ty Cobb outside the White House in May. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ty Cobb, who represented the White House in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, said the investigation is legitimate.

The view is at odds with Trump himself, who calls it a “witch hunt.”

Cobb said the investigation doesn’t show any link between Russian election interference and Trump’s own campaign.

Ty Cobb, the lawyer who represented the White House in the early days of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, said the investigation isn’t a “witch hunt.”

The view is at odds with President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress and conservative media, who frequently disparage Mueller’s work as illegitimate and politically motivated.

“I don’t feel the same way about Mueller,” Cobb told ABC News. “I don’t feel the investigation is a witch hunt.”

Cobb worked in the White House’s internal legal team from July 2017 to May 2018. During his tenure he cooperated with Mueller’s probe. The approach has been since discarded by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney for the investigation.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well whether Trump or his associates aided in that interference. He has already indicted or obtained guilty please from around 40 different individuals.

caption Special Counsel Robert Mueller. source Reuters

Cobb told ABC News that while the Mueller investigation’s findings implicate a number of Russian nationals, there’s no visible link between their work and the Trump campaign. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud, charges that had nothing to do with election interference.

Cobb also called Mueller an “American hero” with a “backbone of steel” given his work in the government and service in the Vietnam War.

“He walked into a firefight in Vietnam to pull out one of his injured colleagues and was appropriately honored for that,” Cobb said. “I’ve known him for 30 years as a prosecutor and a friend. And I think the world of Bob Mueller. He is a very deliberate guy. But he’s also a class act. And a very justice-oriented person.”