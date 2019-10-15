Japan’s Typhoon Hagibis wrecked its fleet of bullet trains worth $300 million

caption A screengrab from aerial footage showing seven Shinkansen bullet trains in Nagano, near Tokyo. source Twitter/NHK

Flooding from Typhoon Hagibis has destroyed a fleet of bullet trains worth ¥32.8 billion ($300 million), according to The Japan Times.

The flooded bullet train yard was in Nagano, a city to the northwest of Tokyo.

The East Japan Railway Company said 10 trains with a total of 120 carriages were damaged, which accounts for a third of the total fleet, according to NHK.

Typhoon Hagibis is the most powerful storm to hit the country since 60 years, reportedly killing 35 people and causing widespread destruction to cities in Japan.

Video from Japanese state broadcaster NHK showed seven trains at the yard partially submerged under water.

Parts of Nagano prefecture hit especially hard by #TyphoonHagibis — including #shinkansen trains and rail lines #typhoonjapan pic.twitter.com/1PPC9m60Rf — Martin Hiesboeck 解聰文 (@MHiesboeck) October 12, 2019

The East Japan Railway Company said that ten trains, with a total of 120 carriages, were damaged, according to NHK. The figure is around a third of the fleet.

The company said that the flood water would likely ruin components stored underneath the carriages, which control functions like braking, power control and air conditioning.

caption Flooding was caused as a result of Typhoon Hagibis which made landfall in Japan on Saturday. source Twitter/NHK

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Japan’s main island of Hoshu late on Saturday.

It made landfall as a category 2 storm on Saturday before jumping to a category 5.

According to an earlier report by Business Insider the typhoon is the most powerful to hit the country in 60 years, reportedly killing 35 people and causing widespread devastation to homes and cities.

