Devastating photos show the damage of Typhoon Lekima, which killed at least 18 people and forced 1 million to evacuate in China

caption Shanghai residents endure a rainstorm on August 10, 2019, ahead of Typhoon Lekima. source Aly Song/Reuters

Typhoon Lekima made landfall in China on August 10, resulting in widespread blackouts and some damaged property.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, 1 million people were evacuated from their homes and hundreds of flights were canceled across major airports in China.

The typhoon also triggered a landslide in the port city of Wenzhou that killed at least 18 people and left 14 missing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

China was struck by the third-largest typhoon in its history on the morning of August 10.

Typhoon Lekima triggered widespread blackouts, flight cancellations, and evacuations across major cities, but by far the most devastating effect was a landslide that killed at least 18 people and left 14 missing.

The storm is now approaching Shanghai, the nation’s financial capital, which is home to more than 20 million people.

Take a look at the devastation thus far.

Typhoon Lekima started out as a tropical depression on August 2, then quickly picked up speed as it headed northwest.

caption Dots on the map show the storm’s location at 6-hour intervals. Blue represents the slowest wind speed (tropical depression). Yellow represents a Category 2 storm. Deep orange represents a Category 4 storm. source Wikimedia Commons/NASA/NOAA

The tropical depression (essentially a group of thunderstorms) originated in the Philippine Sea. Five days later, on August 7, it morphed into a super typhoon, with a wind speed of at least 150 miles per hour.

Before making its way to China, the storm passed through the Philippines, where it caused flooding in more than 400 areas.

The Red Cross estimated that more than 17,000 households in the Philippines were affected by the disaster.

The storm prompted the cancellation of hundreds of flights across major airports in China.

caption An information screen at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport shows cancelled flights in anticipation of Typhoon Lekima on August 9, 2019. source Tang Yanjun/CNS/Reuters

China uses a color-coded system to inform citizens about weather conditions. Before the storm made landfall, China’s weather bureau issued a “red alert” – the most severe type of warning.

Shanghai Disneyland was also closed due to inclement weather.

caption Shanghai Disneyland was closed on August 10. source Bobby Yip/Reuters

In 2017, the theme park became the most-visited site in China, with more than 11 million annual visitors.

A million people were evacuated from their homes ahead of the storm’s arrival.

caption Heavy winds hit pedestrians as the typhoon approaches Shanghai. source Aly Song/Reuters

Evacuees included more than 250,000 residents in Shanghai and 800,000 residents in China’s Zhejiang province.

Lekima made landfall in Eastern China on the morning of August 10.

caption A man rides an electric scooter during a rainstorm ahead of Typhoon Lekima in Shanghai. source Aly Song/Reuters

By that time, Lekima had weakened to the equivalent of a Category 3 storm, with wind speeds of 116 miles per hour.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration classifies Category 3 storms as capable of causing “devastating damage.”

The storm’s arrival triggered a landslide in the port city of Wenzhou, where a natural dam collapsed under pressure from heavy rain.

caption Cars are damaged in the Zhejiang province after Typhoon Lekima made landfall. source Wang Gang/CNS/Reuters

An estimated 200 homes in the Zhejiang province also collapsed due the storm.

Around 2.7 million of the province’s households endured blackouts as the storm ravaged electricity lines.

The landslide killed at least 18 people and left 14 missing.

caption People wade through floodwaters on a street in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. source Stringer/Reuters

The storm is now headed toward Shanghai, a city with more than 20 million people. Lekima is the third-largest typhoon on record in China.