Tyreek Hill takes over TV camera and films his own penalty flag in epic touchdown celebration

caption The Kansas City Chiefs received a 15-yard penalty for Tyreek Hill’s unorthodox touchdown celebration Sunday. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The red-hot Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a decisive 26-14 against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday thanks in large part to wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 117-yard, two-touchdown performance.

After his second touchdown catch of the afternoon, Hill quite literally stole the show by jumping into the stands and using the CBS TV camera to capture his penalty flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hill received criticism from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and will likely get slapped with a fine from the league.

After his second touchdown reception in the Chiefs’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Hill celebrated by jumping into the stands and briefly manning the CBS TV camera. He directed the lens at the field just in time to capture the referee throwing a penalty flag in his direction for unsportsmanlike conduct.

And here’s the shot from Hill’s vantage point behind the camera:

Tyreek Hill filmed himself being penalized for a touchdown celebration as part of his touchdown celebration ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/MUm5HXSjxm — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 11, 2018

“Didn’t [Terrell Owens] or Chad Johnson do that?” Hill said, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “Didn’t one of those guys do that? That’s probably why I did it.”

Regardless of the motivation for the celebration, head coach Andy Reid was not thrilled with his star receiver. The Chiefs received a 15-yard penalty for his antics.

“That was too much,” Reid said. “I’m all into [players showing their personalities] but he was out of [line]. … I was not happy.”

Still, Hill didn’t seem to regret the flashy display, even in the face of his coach’s anger and with league fines looming.

“The celebration just came into my head and I did it,” Hill said. “I’ve got some good camera skills. I did my thing. I’m just showing love to my teammates. I feel like my teammates deserve it all.”

One teammate in particular certainly deserved the spotlight. On that play, second-year quarterback and MVP hopeful Patrick Mahomes threw for his 31st touchdown of the season to break a team record set by Len Dawson in 1964. Kansas City still has six games left to play in the regular season.

For his part, the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was happy to pass the torch on to the young sensation.

“I didn’t even know [the record] was [still] there; I had no idea until the last week or so,” Dawson told The Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian. “It really wasn’t in my thoughts, but hey, it was going to be overcome… It’s just as well it’s now: He’s a heck of a player.”