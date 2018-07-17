Tyrese Gibson regrets taking his ‘Fast and Furious’ feud with the The Rock public, but hints he wasn’t the only one with beef

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson said on “The Red Pill” podcast that it was “not professional” to make his beef with “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson public.

He implied he was not the only one with negative feelings toward Johnson.

“Stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault,” he said.

Gibson called out Johnson in October for delaying the next “Fast and Furious” movie.

On Tuesday’s “The Red Pill” podcast, via TMZ, Tyrese Gibson opened up about his beef with his “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and said it “unprofessional” to make it public. He said that he had not spoken to Johnson since then, but that the two “will have a conversation.”

In October, Gibson blamed Johnson for the delay of the next “Fast and Furious” movie, which was pushed from 2019 to 2020. Johnson’s spin-off movie with Jason Statham, “Hobbs and Shaw,” comes to theaters next year instead.

On the podcast, Gibson admitted he talked to Johnson’s producing partner, but that was “the gist of any communication as far as my thoughts and feelings around all of that stuff at the time that was going on.” He then implied his other co-stars had similar ill will toward Johnson, but he became “the messenger” for everyone’s feelings.

“Stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault,” he said. “It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

Johnson has also feuded with another “Fast and Furious” co-star, Vin Diesel. Johnson called out Diesel as production on “The Fate of the Furious” was ending for being unprofessional and has since hinted that he still has ill will toward Diesel.

Gibson admitted that he didn’t recall anything Johnson said “directly or subliminally that was ever as big of a deal as the way I was going at him.”

Johnson has maintained that the beef was one-sided. He recently said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that it was “disappointing” because he had been “friend with Tyrese for a very long time.” Johnson also said that there was “no need to have a conversation” with Gibson, so the two don’t seem to be on the same page in that regard.