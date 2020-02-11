You can win $10,000 and a year supply of chicken nuggets, all you need is a bit of creativity

caption Finally, an excuse to play with your food. source Shutterstock

Tyson Brand is hosting a chicken-nugget bouquet competition.

To enter, participants must make a creative bouquet out of chicken nuggets and tweet a photo of it using a special hashtag.

The winner of the contest will receive $10,000 that can be used to fund a getaway for two, plus a full year’s supply of chicken nuggets.

The contest ends February 17 at 8 p.m. and the winner will be announced later this month.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and Tyson Brand is celebrating romance with something far more delicious than red roses – chicken nuggets.

Now through February 17, lovebirds can enter Tyson’s chicken-nugget bouquet contest for a chance to win $10,000 (which can be used to fund a getaway for two), plus a full year’s supply of chicken nuggets.

Participants will have to get crafty if they want to get their hands (and taste buds) on the grand prize

caption The contest ends on Monday, February 17. source Tyson Brands

There are no specific rules for how many nuggets or other materials must be used to create the savory bouquets, but all sweethearts must take a photo of their creation “in a scene that typifies the Valentine’s Day spirit.”

The bouquet photo must then be shared via Twitter with the hashtag #nuggetbouquetcontest from a public account that follows @TysonBrand.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges, who are looking for creative and original bouquets

caption Bouquets will be judged in a few categories. source Shutterstock

Photos shared prior to 8 p.m. on February 17 will be presented to a panel of judges, including the former bride and maid of honor who started the nugget-bouquet trend last October.

The panel of experts will consider each bouquet for its creativity, presentation, originality, and adherence to the Valentine’s Day theme.

The winner will be announced in late February. For a full list of rules, visit Tyson.com/rules.

