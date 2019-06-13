‘Amazing’ Tyson Fury and ‘great guy’ Conor McGregor have been gushing over each other on social media

Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor may be on the cusp of striking an unexpected friendship in the fight game.

Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor have been gushing over each other on social media, appearing to strike up what could become an unexpected friendship.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion in UFC, has not fought since his resounding loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last year.

McGregor promoted his whiskey brand Proper no. Twelve after the defeat but is reportedly eager to secure a rematch against Nurmagomedov, something the UFC president Dana White has continually talked-up at various points throughout the year.

Fury, meanwhile, is fulfilling promotional and media obligations ahead of his Saturday showdown against Tom Schwarz, an unbeaten but largely unknown heavyweight who has predominantly fought in Germany.

This week, McGregor praised Fury, calling him “amazing” after seeing how fluid Fury, a 6-foot-9 big man, was able to hit pads during an open workout session in Las Vegas.

“This is what fully committed pad work looks like,” McGregor said on Twitter. “Leading the game from all angles. Enjoy Sin City my man we are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time. Atta boy Tyson. The number one HW [heavyweight] boxer of this era.”

This is what fully committed pad work looks like. Amazing!

Welcome to The Mac Life “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury!

Leading the game from all angles. Enjoy Sin city my man we are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time.

Atta boy Tyson,

The number 1 HW boxer of this era. https://t.co/uydABcyKi5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 12, 2019

It was not long before Fury saw McGregor’s positive words and a reporter from TheMacLife, a media company owned by McGregor’s firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd, even asked Fury about the Irishman in a video shared on YouTube.

“Fantastic,” Fury said. “Conor is a great guy. He’s done very well in his life. He’s boxed here in Vegas, fought in Vegas, what’s not to like?”

