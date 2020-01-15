Tyson Fury gave a bizarre interview ahead of his Deontay Wilder fight where he said he’s masturbating 7 times a day to ‘keep testosterone pumping’

caption Fury and Wilder face off the second time on February 22. source Getty/Alex Davidson

Tyson Fury says he’s been “masturbating seven times a day” in order to keep the “testosterone pumping” ahead of his hotly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Wilder drew their first encounter in December 2018, and will face off the second time in Las Vegas on February 22.

“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight liters of water,” Fury told Behind the Gloves. “I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.”

“Pumping, pumping, pumping,” he added, before breaking into a rendition of Endor’s hit dance song “Pump It Up.”

Fury told the media on Tuesday that he will knock Wilder out in “two rounds,” and victory would be nothing more than beating “another bare bum in the shower with a pair of boxing gloves on.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tyson Fury says he’s been “masturbating seven times a day” in order to keep the “testosterone pumping” ahead of his hotly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder next month.

“The Gypsy King” and Wilder face off in Las Vegas on February 22, a little over a year after the pair drew their first encounter.

Fury produced a masterclass in boxing on the night, however was matched by Wilder’s power. Wilder put the Englishman on the canvas twice, including in the 12th round where he miraculously rose just before the count.

To ensure he has the advantage over his American opponent next month, Fury says he’s been trying some rather unconventional training methods.

“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight liters of water,” Fury told Behind the Gloves.

“If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it. I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.

“Seven times. Keep my testosterone pumping. Pumping, pumping, pumping.”

The 31-year-old then broke into a rendition of Endor’s hit tune “Pump It Up” before adding: “I’ve got to keep active. Testosterone pumping for this fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.”

Fury was, perhaps unsurprisingly, full of energy on Tuesday as he and Wilder faced the press, firing a number of trademark jibes at the “Bronze Bomber.”

“When I’ve beat Deontay Wilder, I’ve just beat another bare bum in the shower with a pair of boxing gloves on,” Fury told the media. “Just another tick on the record.”

He added: “I wanna meet him head on, ‘mano el mano’ in the centre of the ring. Let’s make it a Tommy Hearns vs Marvin Hagler type of fight.

“I’ll meet you Deontay in the middle of the ring, February 22, I won’t be running, you won’t have to look anywhere for me. Just watch out for the right hands because you’re going to sleep in two rounds.”

Read more:

Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder in their February 22 rematch, promoter Frank Warren says, which could set up a historic heavyweight trilogy

Concerns about Tyson Fury’s deep, bloody cut impacting him in a potential Deontay Wilder rematch are misplaced, Carl Frampton says

Tyson Fury has already mastered one of the hardest things in professional wrestling, a former WWE superstar says