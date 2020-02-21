Tyson Fury is preparing one of the boldest and riskiest fight strategies of his career to beat Deontay Wilder

caption Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fought to a disputed draw in 2018. source Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Tyson Fury says he is going for a knockout win against Deontay Wilder.

Should he push for a stoppage he would have to abandon the style of fighting which saw him rise to the top of the heavyweight division.

Fury is normally a slippery and awkward boxer, who picks his shots from range. But his US promoter Bob Arum told Business Insider he expects Fury to close the distance, attack Wilder’s ribs, and punch him from close range.

Even if he doesn’t knock Wilder out early, Arum says, he’ll have done enough damage to tire Wilder out so the American can’t throw his dangerous right hand as hard as he otherwise would have been able to.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LAS VEGAS – It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Tyson Fury is preparing one of the boldest and riskiest plans of his career to beat Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

Fury fights Wilder in a WBC heavyweight championship bout on Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It is a rematch of their first fight in 2018, when the Brit out-boxed Wilder for many rounds but was floored twice. The three ringside judges scored it a draw.

Rather than hone in on what worked so well 14 months ago – boxing, slipping punches, and footwork – Fury is abandoning his defensive strategy in favor of a gung-ho approach. Fury, he says, will go for a knockout on Saturday.

“Wanting to go head to head with him is a bold move, but we fight fire with fire,” Fury said at a press conference attended by Business Insider Wednesday.

“When I went at him in the first fight, he could not contain me. If I start doing that in round one, then he will be gassed by round five and hanging on for dear life, if he even gets that far.”

Fury’s comments alone could be pre-fight bluster, but both of his promoters anticipate a different Fury – one who closes the distance and attacks Wilder with body punches and head shots, rather than boxing from a distance and moving around the ring to avoid his opponent’s right hand.

Frank Warren, Fury’s UK promoter, told Business Insider: “He comprehensively out-boxed Wilder, and if he hadn’t been knocked down in the last round, he’d have won the fight.”

‘He can force a stoppage’ in the rematch

Warren doesn’t believe a new and improved Wilder will emerge this weekend, as he is who he is – the most dangerous puncher in the heavyweight division who has been gifted with a fight-ending right hand, he said.

“What can Wilder do different than he did last time? He’s not going to outbox Fury, but he’s dangerous in every second of every round.

“He can take your head off,” Warren said.

“He’s done that against a lot of fighters. But I just think Tyson, in all departments, is the better boxer and mover, with better hand speed, and he’s not a bad puncher. I believe he can force a stoppage.”

Warren said he expects Fury to weigh more than he did in the first fight with Wilder, or even in his two fights since the 2018 draw. He weighed 254.4 pounds in his last bout, a bloody victory over the Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin. But he could weigh 265 pounds or more for his fight this weekend.

“Tyson Fury is a very tall heavyweight, so we believe that he can carry more weight, along with his power,” Fury’s trainer Javan Steward said at a press conference attended by Business Insider.

“He’s a big, strong heavyweight and extra weight won’t hurt him.

“He still moves around just like a super middleweight. Plus, he still has the ring IQ to set things up. We’re just adding some punching power to his arsenal.”

Bob Arum, the founder of Top Rank, the boxing firm which promotes Fury in the US, told Business Insider that any extra weight would be muscle, something he could perhaps use when engaging in in-fighting.

Fury has based himself in Las Vegas for weeks, using the Top Rank gym near the Vegas Strip, and Arum said he has watched the heavyweight train “at least twice a week since he’s been here.”

Arum said: “I’ve had the opportunity to visit him and watch him train and spar. He’s remarkably improved. He’s in great, great shape. And even if he may come in at a higher weight than the last fight, it’s all muscle. He looks to me much thinner than he fought last time, September.

“I’m guessing from his training that he’s gonna have a great chance to stop him. You never know but you have to understand that when you’re fighting a Wilder, if you let him stay around he can then put you out with one punch, even if you’ve won most of the fight.

“The best way to fight a guy like that is to rough him up early, then he starts to slow, so down the road he doesn’t have the energy. You hit the guy in the ribs, body … that way he can’t throw punches [as hard] later. I really believe that’s what Tyson is going to do, and he’ll do it so well that he will likely knock Wilder out.”

Arum says Fury could rough Wilder up

source Getty Images

“I don’t think it would necessarily be adopted if he was fighting anybody else other than this big, skinny guy with the tremendous right hand punch,” Arum told Business Insider.

“You can protect yourself early against that punch, you really can, and go to the body and rough the fighter up, exhaust him, hope to take him out, but even if you don’t, you’ve weakened him down the home stretch. I think that’ll be the strategy. Do I know for sure? No. But this is what I’m guessing, based on having watched him in the gym.”

Regardless of the bravado from Fury’s camp, Wilder’s long-time trainer Jay Deas says he and his fighter are unfazed by the talk of a knockout.

“People can say whatever they want and through the history of boxing, people have said a lot of things,” Deas told Business Insider.

“So, I mean, we’re going to do what we do. And whatever they bring to the table we’re going to be ready for. If he goes with that strategy, that’s his choice and it’s our choice to respond to what he does.”

But one thing is clear, Fury’s team expect a win and they expect a win in style.

“Tyson is a very mature and sensible bloke, a good student of boxing, and he knows what he’s got to go and do,” Warren said.

“The question is, can he do it? And I think he can.”

Read more:

One of boxing’s most powerful executives says he is open to selling Top Rank, and 3 heavyweight companies have talked to him about buying

3 tactics the Tyson Fury team can use if they’re worried his horrific cut will reopen and lose him the Deontay Wilder fight

Canelo Alvarez could become boxing’s greatest free agent since Floyd Mayweather, and Eddie Hearn says he would work with him ‘in an absolute heartbeat’

Nobody can beat Saul Alvarez at super middleweight, DAZN stablemate Mikey Garcia says

A 22-year-old Brit who has ‘the menace of George Foreman’ is close to a world title shot against Deontay Wilder, according to his promoter