Tyson is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strips after customers complained they contained metal

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Tyson Foods recalled 69,000 pounds of chicken strips that may be contaminated with metal.

The USDA’s food safety unit announced the recall on its website.

In January, Tyson recalled 18 tons of chicken nuggets.

Tyson Foods is recalling about 69,000 pounds of chicken strips that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on its website late Thursday, saying that it affects the Arkansas-based company’s frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items produced on November 30.

“The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products,” the agency said in the release.

In January, Tyson recalled 18 tons of chicken nuggets from grocery stores across the US, after shoppers found rubber inside them.

In several cases, consumers found “extraneous material” specifically rubber, in packets of Tyson brand panko chicken nuggets, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said on Monday.

The list of recalled items, per the USDA, is below. Here are the full labels of the recalled products.