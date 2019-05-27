U.S. Super Project UN GOLBAL will totally name “Future Kaohsiung International Forum”

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 May 2019 – On May 26, 2019, the “2019 Future Kaohsiung International Forum” named after the United States UN GOLBAL Super Project will be grandly opened in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.





The meeting will be attended by the Kaohsiung municipal government and hosted by the Yangmingshan Future Society of Kaohsiung City. The focus of the forum is on how to promote regional development and economic cooperation in the context of the digital age. Taiwan Legislator Jason Hsu, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Ye Kuangshih, Asia Pacific Block Development Association Chairman Liao Shiwei, Golden River Capital Chairman Wu Shenjun, Future Society Honorary Chairman, China Digital Research Institute President Zhu Jiaming, Hong Kong Block Association Founder Liang Jieyang, former premier of Republic of China, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Guoyu, dozens of government members, Asian blockchain association officials and blockchain industry opinion leaders will attend the summit forum.













As an emerging blockchain hot island, Taiwan is not only a blue ocean with vast market space, but also because of Taiwan’s more democratic and open market policies. The UN GLOBAL who participates in the forum as the total-name sponsor, and is very optimistic about this piece of land, and hopes to bring their excellent products and services here.





UN GLOBAL is a global blockchain integration application platform from the United States. With the mission of promoting the development of blockchain technology and the development of blockchain industry, it is committed to building a comprehensive application platform for blockchains that closely integrates the digital economy with the real economy. It will establish a decentralized, visualized, highly liberalized blockchain, an open source community ecosystem, and a global, base-based, replicable, innovative business model. The IBS Planet Cagayan Digital Asset Free Trade Zone is located in Santa Ana, Cagayan Special Economic Zone in the north of the Philippines. It is only 30 minutes away from Taiwan.





IBS Planet Cagayan Digital Asset Free Trade Zone is the world’s first blockchain integration application platform IBS Star application project, is the world’s first digital asset free trade zone utilizing the free circulation of the stable token UC in the Santa Ana Free Trade Zone with its constant value. Through the entity investment of UNWALLET Digital Foundation (UN Foundation), it enriches regional ecology and creates value; Then through the platform currency UNTC, outputs the value, creates a stable return for UNTC users, and ensures UN ecological security and harmonious development.





The IBS Planet Project has received strong support from the local government of Cagayan. At present, Cagayan Special Economic Zone Government is using a foreign currency virtual cryptocurrency as a means of payment to build a series of commercial complexes. Upon completion of the IBS Planet Project, foreign-invested companies and commercial complexes in the Santa Ana Bay area of Cagayan Province will support UC (UnFund Foundation Business Token) payments and equity and equity management with UNTC as a fair interest. UNTC users will hold real-name shares based on the number of UNTCs in the IBS Planet Development Program. It creates stable and long-term value returns for more than 1 million UN members worldwide.





In addition, the cooperation of Nam Kaew Resort, an early stage project of IBS Planet, has been completed and will soon support UC payment. The Unwallet Foundation’s Block Chain Technology Research Institute and Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center will also enter IBS.





On this occasion, Miguel Sinclair, CEO of the UN GLOBAL Asia Pacific Region, will bring the latest strategic adjustments of the UN to attend the conference and make a special speech with the Asia-Pacific development plan. He will fully demonstrate the grand blueprint of the UN, let more people know about the UN and participate in the UN GLOBAL ecological construction.





UN GOLBAL will be willing to work with the Kaohsiung International Forum to promote the development and application of the blockchain, and use the IBS business system to provide strong support for Kaohsiung’s development, so that the planned IBS Cagayan Santa Ana Digital Assets Trading Zone will obtain a bigger market and platform.



