Uber and Lyft cars could be forced to install lighted signs in this US state following the death of a student

caption Uber and Lyft might have to give their drivers lighted signs. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A bill is being introduced in North Carolina which would force ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft to provide their drivers with illuminated signs for their vehicles.

The bill follows the murder of Samantha Josephson, a student who was found dead after she got into a car she mistakenly believed to be an Uber.

Local TV station WSOC TV reports that South Carolina is in the process of drawing up similar legislation.

The bill, named the Passenger Protection Act, was drawn up following the case of 21-year-old student Samantha Josephson, who was murdered in March after she mistakenly got into a stranger’s car believing it to be an Uber.

Uber responded by upping its Check Your Ride awareness campaign on social media, aimed at making the public more aware of how to avoid getting into the wrong car.

WSOC obtained the bill early, and journalist Joe Bruno tweeted that North Carolina Rep. Bell will give a press conference on Thursday.

NEW: NC lawmakers will introduce a bill requiring Ubers and Lyfts to have lighted signs. This comes after the death of USC student Samantha Josephson. Police say she mistakenly got into a vehicle thinking it was her Uber. Rep Bell holding a presser tomorrow #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/0gPuMxK8cf — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 11, 2019

The wording stipulates that ride-sharing companies must make its riders carry visible, trademarked signage which is “illuminated.”

South Carolina is in the process of drawing up similar legislation, named after Josephson, which would require drivers to display reflective stickers.

caption Samantha Josephson. source Columbia Police Department

A classmate of Josephson’s recently launched a campaign calling for Uber and Lyft to incorporate QR codes into their apps to increase safety.

Uber and Lyft were not immediately available to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

Uber is to join Lyft in filing for an IPO this week. The company will make public the registration of this offering on Thursday, according to Reuters, and will kick of its investor roadshow during the week of April 29.