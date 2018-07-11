Read the memo Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent staff after its chief people officer resigned

caption Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent an email to staff Tuesday evening regarding Hornsey’s resignation. source Getty

Uber senior vice president and chief people officer Liane Hornsey resigned from her role on Tuesday.

Her resignation followed an investigation into how she handed racial discrimination complaints, according to Reuters.

But in his email to staff, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi didn’t address why Hornsey left. He said nothing but good things about her tenure at the company.

Read the full memo below.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had nothing but praise for Liane Hornsey, a human-resources executive who stepped down from her role on Tuesday, despite reports that not everyone was happy with her work.

caption Liane Hornsey resigned from Uber on Tuesday. source Uber

Hornsey’s departure, first reported by Reuters, comes just a year and a half into her time as senior vice president and chief people officer at the embattled ride-hailing service.

Hornsey resigned Tuesday following an investigation into how she delt with concerns about racial discrimination from employees of color at Uber, according to Reuters.

In a memo to staff, obtained by Business Insider, Khosrowshahi lists the projects Hornsey led since joining the team, and describes her in glowing terms: “Incredibly talented, creative, and hard-working.”

Read the full text of Khosrowshahi’s email to staff here:

“Team –

I am writing to let you know that earlier today Liane told me that she is leaving the company.