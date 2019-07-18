Uber mistakenly charged riders 100 times the price on their receipt — and people are livid

Uber mistakenly overcharged passengers by as much as 100 times their fare, riders reported on Twitter.

The company said there was a service interruption that resulted in higher hold amounts on cards that has since been fixed.

Two weeks ago, another bug sent drivers to their riders’ final destinations before picking anyone up.

Uber’s app has been hit with its second major glitch in as many weeks.

After sending drivers do destinations before picking up any passengers, riders complained on Twitter this week that they were being charged up to 100 times their originally quoted fare, making quick trips cost more than $1,000 in some cases.

The Washington Post first reported on the glitch, and the newspaper’s social-media director chimed in to say he was also affected, despite his receipt showing a much smaller fare.

This happened to me tonight. Uber charged me $1,238.00 for my trip home, even though the receipt says $12.38. https://t.co/cJUkjCaNlM — Mark W. Smith ????????‍♂️ (@markdubya) July 18, 2019

“Among the lessons: Don’t link Uber to your debit card,” he followed up. “That money was immediately pulled from my checking account and is still not restored. It could take more than a day for Chase to restore it.”

He was far from the only one to report the issue:

Other users said they also experienced the bug on Uber Eats

@Uber_Support Ubereats straight up just charged me $1,139 instead of the $11.39 I was SUPPOSED to be charged. So now my account is frozen????????‍♀️???? pic.twitter.com/7AFpOOf4J3 — Maya Johnson (@_mayajohnson_) July 18, 2019

Uber support chimed in, saying it was a known issue that has already been fixed.

We are sorry for the trouble here, @RickardPrime. We encountered a service interruption that resulted in a higher amount being held on the card at the time of trip booking. This interruption has been fixed. Hope this helps. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) July 18, 2019

Like gas stations or other purchases, Uber puts a hold on credit cards when the ride is ordered to ensure that the person can pay for the eventual total. But it’s admission did little to calm people waiting on refunds:

Riders: “You just over charged me hundreds of dollars!! Can I get that money back??” Uber Support: pic.twitter.com/CffC2pLcE9 — Danny (@jDantastic) July 17, 2019

I contacted @uber and @uber_support because I was charged 1006 for a 10.06 ride and I still haven’t been contacted back and there’s no support phone number . This is the tech future ???? https://t.co/iBBTOzBbab — covnt parker ????????‍♂️ (@daeshvwn) July 17, 2019

@Uber_Support I have been charged £1484.44 for a 15min trip! That’s 100 times the price on my receipt. It’s pending in my account and I’m really worried, please help! — Richard Burrows (@RickardPrime) July 18, 2019

