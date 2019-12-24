caption Travis Kalanick. source Reuters

Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick will leave the company’s board at the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

first reported. Kalanick served as the Uber’s CEO until 2017 and recently sold more than 90 percent of his stock in the company, valued at $2.5 billion.

Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick has announced his departure from the ride sharing company, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Kalanick founded the company more than a decade ago and served as the company’s CEO until 2017.

Kalanick has sold more than $2.5 billion worth of stock in Uber since November, which is reportedly more than 90% of his stake. Kalanick still retains 5.8 million shares,

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits,” Kalanick said in a statement announcing his departure. “I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines. I want to thank the board, Dara and the entire Uber team for everything they have done to further the Uber mission.”

Current Uber CEO Dana current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed his thanks for Kalanick’s leadership. “Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I’m enormously grateful for Travis’ vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member. Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best.”

